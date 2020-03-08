🔥Londoners strip supermarket shelves as Tesco rations essential shopping items due to coronavirus stockpiling🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Londoners have stripped supermarket shelves of essential items amid the growing UK coronavirus outbreak, despite warnings there is no need to stockpile.

Photos on social media show scantily stocked aisles in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, while a video has emerged of mass purchases being made at wholesalers in Hampshire.

It comes as some supermarkets began rationing essential items in a bid to stop panic buying leaving their shelves empty.

Tesco has started rationing essential food and household items, limiting the amount of hand gels, wipes and sprays, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables to five items per customer.

Empty shelves where toilet roll is usually stocked in Edgware, north west London (PA)

The limit applies to shoppers both online and in store.

A spokesman for the supermarket said it is in talks with suppliers to ensure the heightened demand for essentials is met.

Sainsbury’s told the BBC that it is not currently rationing any products online or in store.

Meanwhile, Waitrose said it has introduced a temporary cap on some items on its website, including some anti-bacterial soaps and wipes.

A spokeswoman told the Standard: “In-store, we are currently not putting a cap on any products.

“We have introduced a temporary cap on certain products on Waitrose.com including some anti-bacterial soaps and wipes, to ensure our customers have access to the products they need.

“We continue to work with suppliers to help meet demand.”

The move follows in the footsteps of retailer Boots, who announced this week that customers could only buy two bottles of hand sanitiser in one go.

It comes as people across the UK continue to post pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets.

One Londoner said: “Interesting shopping experience yesterday at Sainsbury’s Streatham common in London around 5.30pm.

“Was trying to do my normal weekly shopping (£10 voucher expiring on that day)… no pasta, rice, loo roll, canned veg, Longlife milk etc!”

Another added: “I’m in a supermarket in London and the two things it would appear that Londoners are stockpiling are pasta and slimline tonic”.

One Twitter user added: “A selection of the shelves in London. People stockpiling mainly pasta, eggs, milk and water.”

Another said: “Either the people of west London are stockpiling or Waitrose genuinely gets its pasta from Italy.”

One Twitter user said: “Empty shelves in London today. People are panicking! hence stockpiling.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on behalf of supermarkets, said it was “working constructively with Government officials to ensure that supermarkets remain stocked and supply chains continue to function as normal for the foreseeable future”.

She added: “While coronavirus has increased the demand of certain products in the short-term, we are confident that any disruption will remain limited and consumers will continue to be able to choose from a wide selection of foods and other products in stores across the country.”

Andrew Opie, the BRC’s director of food and sustainability, said retailers were “taking necessary steps to meet the rise in demand” for some hygiene and long-life products.

He said: “Our members are working as hard as they can to ensure all consumers have access to the products they need.

“Even where there are challenges, retailers are well-versed in providing effective measures to keep retail sites running smoothly and we are working with suppliers to ensure this continues.”

He said retailers reported “an uptick in online deliveries” and are consequently “taking all necessary steps to meet this rise in demand so that all consumers continue to have access to the products they need”.

The Government has pledged the public will continue to have “the food and supplies they need” during the Covid-19 outbreak amid fears of panic buying and empty shelves.

An empty shelf as hand sanitiser sells out in Boots Clapham (PA)

Environment Secretary George Eustice held talks with supermarket and trade body bosses over food supply contingencies on Friday and said he was reassured retailers were taking “all the necessary steps” to keep shelves well-stocked.

He said: “I spoke with chief executives from the UK’s leading supermarkets to discuss their response to coronavirus.

“The retailers reassured me they have well-established contingency plans and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure consumers have the food and supplies they need.

“Retailers are continuing to monitor their supply chains and have robust plans in place to minimise disruption.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Abdu Sharkawy of the University of Toronto’s Division of Infectious Disease wrote on Facebook that he was not scared of the virus, but was scared of the implications of mass panic.

He said: “What I am scared about is the loss of reason and wave of fear that has induced the masses of society into a spellbinding spiral of panic, stockpiling obscene quantities of anything that could fill a bomb shelter adequately in a post-apocalyptic world.

“I am scared of the N95 masks that are stolen from hospitals and urgent care clinics where they are actually needed for front line healthcare providers and instead are being donned in airports, malls, and coffee lounges, perpetuating even more fear and suspicion of others.

“I am scared that our hospitals will be overwhelmed with anyone who thinks they ‘probably don’t have it but may as well get checked out no matter what because you just never know…’ and those with heart failure, emphysema, pneumonia and strokes will pay the price for overfilled ER waiting rooms with only so many doctors and nurses to assess.”