🔥Londoners name housing crisis 'top priority' for next Mayor🔥

Tackling London’s housing crisis was today named as the main priority for the next mayor.

A total of 56 per cent of respondents ranked it first ahead of healthcare — over which City Hall has little influence — emergency services and transport.

The survey, by the Centre for Cities think-tank, came after Mayor Sadiq Khan’s long-term housing plan was castigated by the Government as “deeply disappointing” and failing to ensure enough homes were built.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick ordered the Mayor to redraft his London Plan, which he said was over-bureaucratic and would prevent thousands of homes, especially family homes, from getting built.

About 37,000 homes a year have been built in London over the last three years, well short of the Mayor’s 65,000 target.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, which commissioned the ComRes poll of 501 Londoners, said: “It is unsurprising that housing still ranks as the top priority.

“The average house price in the capital stands at £592,900 — 15 times higher than the average salary.

“Whoever wins the election needs to make housing in London more affordable. They should start by delivering the 65,000 homes a year that have been promised and, once this is achieved, increase the target to 100,000 more per year.”

It came as the mayoral and local council elections were delayed for a year amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Khan has been accused by his Tory rivals of making “painfully slow progress” in delivering affordable housing. He is set to hit his minimum target of starting 17,000 affordable homes in 2019-20 — taking him above 50,000 since he took office in May 2016.

But he is not half way towards the 116,000 he is meant to start by 2022, in return for being put in charge of £4.8 billion of government housing subsidy.

Only about 22,000 affordable homes had been completed by last December.

The Centre for London think-tank today urged all mayoral candidates to commit to a major programme of affordable housebuilding, the release of green belt land and the promotion of “affordable” renting.

With about two thirds of young Londoners reliant on renting, it called on the next Mayor to “promote affordable renting”.

City Hall has no power to set rent levels but the Centre for London said the Mayor should promote longer-term tenancies that are index-linked.

Mr Khan’s spokesman accused Mr Jenrick of a “heavy-handed approach”, saying: “The Mayor makes no apologies for trying to deliver genuinely affordable housing in the capital while at the same time protecting and enhancing the green belt. The secretary of state is trying to run roughshod over the Mayor’s efforts to finalise a London Plan.”