🔥Londoners don inventive 'face masks' and headgear on Tube and buses in effort to combat coronavirus🔥

A raft of Londoners have been donning inventive headgear on public transport to protect themselves against coronavirus as cases jump across the UK.

On the London Underground and buses, people have been pictured wearing apparatus like plastic containers, bags, tea towels and ski goggles.

Officials have warned that a UK epidemic looks “likely,” with the number of confirmed patients rising to 87 on Wednesday.

In response to this, Londoners have recently been stepping out in face masks in an effort to avoid contracting the the illness.

A woman with a plastic box over her head on the London Underground. (PA)

But following reports of a global shortage of face masks, many Brits have still been spotted taking extreme and bizarre measures to avoid catching the infection in public.

Plastic tubs, ski goggles and Tesco bags are just some of the ways Londoners are trying to protect themselves.

However such measures are unlikely to provide apt protection from the pathogen.

The infection is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, health experts have said.

According to the World Health Organisation, face masks are actually only needed for those looking after people with Covid-19, as well as those already diagnosed with the virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

An increase in demand for masks as well as production being affected by the shutdown of China’s workforce has lead to supply issues.

In the capital on Wednesday, two recent patients of King’s College Hospital were among the 36 new cases confirmed in the UK.

Elsewhere, Italy is closing all schools and universities as it continues its fight against the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Globally, there are now more than 93,000 cases, with more than 3,000 deaths.