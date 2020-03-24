🔥London Zoo appeals for donations to feed animals during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London Zoo is appealing for donations so it can keep feeding its 18,000 animals during coronavirus lockdown.

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) closed the attraction for the first time since the Second World War on Saturday as the UK’s Covid-19 death toll continued to rise.

A handful of keepers and vets are living on site to make sure the animals are safe and fed and surplus visitor car parking spaces have been offered up to NHS key workers in the area.

Packages of perishable food from its Terrace Restaurant have also been sent to nearby hospitals.

A family looked through the gates of a closed London Zoo (REUTERS)

The zoo is now asking the public if they can donate some money during the pandemic and has released beautiful photos of keepers looking after the animals while observing social isolation protocols.

From waddling penguins parading along the beach, to giraffes overseeing proceedings from a height, the intimate shots gives viewer a peek behind the scenes in one of the capitals best attractions.

ZSL London Zoo’s chief operating officer, Kathryn England, said: “Last week, along with the rest of the country, we watched as this unprecedented situation unfolded around us and began making detailed plans in anticipation of having to do the previously unthinkable – close ZSL London Zoo to the public.

“A core team of zookeepers, vets, security and grounds staff have stayed on site and are making each day as normal as possible for our much-loved residents, many of which are endangered species and part of important global breeding programmes.”

To find out more visit zsl.org/support-our-zoos