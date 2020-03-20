🔥London Underground journeys fall by 70% due to coronavirus as commuters stay home to curb Covid-19 spread🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube journeys have fallen by 70 per cent as Londoners stay at home to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.

People in the capital have been urged not to use public transport for anything other than essential journeys to keep the network free for critical workers during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Transport for London announced a mass cut on transport services, with up to 40 stations closing as cases of Covid-19 in London continue to surge.

It has now been announced that passenger journeys on the London Underground have fallen by around 70 per cent.

TfL said journeys on buses in London have also dropped by around 40 per cent, with a further fall likely due to school closures.

A spokesman said: “TfL is acting on the Government’s direction in response to the Covid-19 virus that all transport services and travel should now be solely focused on ensuring critical workers can move around as needed.

“People should not be using public transport or travelling for anything other than essential journeys.”

From Wednesday, normally-heaving Tube stations were left eerily quiet, as heavy metal gates blocked the entrances.

The city has been said to be weeks ahead in the spread of the virus in comparison to other areas, prompting the Prime Minister to urge Londoners to particularly follow Government advice.

Earlier it emerged pubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres and cinemas across London will be told to close in a massive ramping up of measures to slow the virus spread.

Boris Johnson chaired an emergency meeting on Friday to decide what will be the most drastic action yet to try to shield the capital’s NHS from being overwhelmed.

London’s Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow has now declared a “critical incident” due to a surge of patients who had tested positive for the virus.

Shops are not expected to be in the first wave of closure, but it is understood that non-essential stores could be included if they fail to stop customers handling items that could then pass on the virus.

It follows mounting concern that Londoners are still going out to socialise, work out and enjoy leisure centres.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock ramped up the national appeal for people to “stay at home” in order to save thousands of lives earlier on Friday.

He urged everyone to join the battle to get on top of the epidemic within three months or risk it dragging on and causing an even bigger death toll.