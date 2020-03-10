🔥London travel news latest: Commuters facing disruption at Euston amid delays on Overground, Bakerloo and Northern Lines🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Travellers heading to and from London Euston are facing delays and cancellations this morning as work continues to fix damaged overhead power lines.

The Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and London Overground routes are all affected with fewer trains running. The Bakerloo Line is also partially suspended.

Separately, there are severe delays on the Northern Line between Camden Town and High Barnet after a train broke down at Highgate, with minor delays on the rest of the line.

The disruption to the Overground and main lines comes after overhead power lines between the terminal for north-bound trains and Watford were damaged on Saturday 7 March.

Tickets are being accepted on similar routes, such as Chiltern Railways services from Marylebone.

The damaged power lines near Watford Junction (Twitter/@NetworkRailEUS)

National Rail has said it hopes to have services back to normal by 11am on Tuesday, adding that three of four lines are open – including all the tracks used by diesel trains.

Transport for London said that London Overground is running with “no service between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction.”

It added: “Severe delays Euston to Willesden Junction due to emergency engineering works to fix overhead wires. London Underground are accepting tickets via any reasonable route.”

The Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone has no service, and there are delays on the rest of the route.

Advice from Avanti West Coast – which operates the old Virgin Trains line – said: “Customers with tickets for Monday 9 March can travel today.

“If your service has been cancelled today you may travel on the Avanti West Coast service that runs 1 train before or 1 train after.”

More information from National Rail can be found HERE.