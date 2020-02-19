🔥London theatres at risk of losing Arts Council funding over 'disappointing' diversity targets🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A number of London theatres are at risk of losing Arts Council funding if they don’t meet new diversity targets.

The Arts Council England’s annual diversity report was released this week, showing that the Almeida, Hampstead Theatre and Donmar Warehouse are among arts institutions to have been told they must improve – or face losing out on funds. The money they are awarded each year is dependent on meeting diversity requirements.

The report focuses on representation in the workplace of four protected characteristics: race, disability, gender and sexual orientation. Companies are given a rating of either “not met”, “met”, “strong” or “outstanding”. These ratings are based on programming and who is involved in developing and delivering these programmes, as well as supporting future talent and participating in initiatives to drive forward equality and diversity.

ACE chair Nicholas Serota called the results “disappointing” saying that “this report has confirmed that Arts Council and the organisations we invest in are still not representative of the country as a whole”.

“In the new strategy, organisations that receive regular investment from the Arts Council will need to set themselves stretching targets for representation in governance, leadership, workforce, participants and audiences. Failure to meet these targets will have an impact on future funding.”

For the first time, the report is showing diversity ratings for individual organisations. In London, none of the arts organisations fell into the “not met” category, but, according to ACE, “met” won’t be sufficient in the future.

The average figure for BME people employed in London arts institutions is 15%, well shy of the more than 40% that make up London’s overall workforce.

The findings may not come as a surprise; Here, you can find out where improvements need to be made — and how.

Must do better

The following theatres have met the basic requirements, but risk losing out on funds if they don’t improve. Individual stats have been released for companies that employ more than 50 permanent staff.

The Almeida has a 67% female workforce, but a ratio of 83% white (including 4% white other) to 16% BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) employees. The sexual orientation information of the theatre’s staff isn’t known, but only 1% are disabled (compared to the national average of 21%). The Almeida told the Standard it “welcomes the strategic imperitive set out by Arts Council England”, adding that it has been “making progress that we will continue to build on over the coming years”.

The Donmar Warehouse employs 61% female, just 13% BME and 7% disabled staff. The theatre sent us this statement: “Since 2018/2019 when Arts Council England last measured this data, the Donmar’s mission has reflected our commitment to diversity with projects in 2019/2020 like Appropriate, Teenage Dick, [BLANK] and the forthcoming In the Blood, challenging who can lead a production here at the Donmar both on and off stage. We remain confident that with forthcoming programming, growing community work with schools and the formation of a local company, that we can achieve greater representation in order for us to reach a ‘strong’ rating by 2021.”

The Soho Theatre is the third of the larger companies to fall under the “met” category, with 54 per cent female employees, and 11% BME (though the race of 30% of the workforce is marked as not known), though it wasn’t able to provide the Standard with a comment.

There isn’t enough data for Hampstead Theatre, which also appears in this category, along with other arts institutions such as the Royal Opera House, English National Ballet, English National Opera and Serpentine Galleries.

Doing well, with room for improvement

(Philip Vile)

The Barbican and National Theatre have an equal gender split, but the number of disabled staff is below 4% for both. BME staff make up 11% for both of these as well.

A spokesperson for the Barbican told us that “equality and inclusion are hugely important to us and we’re committed to ensuring the Barbican is a welcoming and inclusive space for artists, audiences, participants and staff”, while the National are pleased with the “strong” rating but “recognise there is more progress to make, adding that “our ongoing focus is ensuring that diverse talent is represented at all levels of seniority within our organisation”.

There are a few organisations whose BME staff exceeds 20% of their workforce: Battersea Arts Centre employs 29%, Lyric Theatre Hammersmith employs 24% and Southbank Centre employs 21% BME staff.

It’s worth noting for all of these that the percentage of disabled employees is disproportionately low — a common theme across almost every institution in the country. The Barbican’s spokesperson added in their statement that the building had been named “London’s top accessible venue by disabled access charity Euan’s Guide and our cinemas received the Autism Friendly Award from the National Autistic Society, which were both welcome recognition of some of the progress we are making in ensuring the Barbican is accessible to all”.

The Arcola Theatre, Kiln Theatre and Yard Theatre also fall under the “strong” category, but don’t have enough permanent employees to warrant the full breakdown.

Outstanding

There are no London theatres with an “outstanding” rating. Rich Mix in Shoreditch — a mixed performance venue — is the only London performance centre in this category, with 39% BME employees.

London theatre to look forward to in 2020

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets