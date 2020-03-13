Your guide to what’s hot in London

Theatreland bosses are taking steps to counter the coronavirus outbreak including bans on backstage guests and physical contact with fans.

New guidelines issued by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) suggest measures to minimise the risk of spreading the illness in the West End.

These include restrictions on any guests backstage, while actors and theatre workers should also avoid any physical contact with fans at the stage door.

The measures also ask theatre performers to use their own pens when signing autographs.

An SOLT spokesperson said: “Measures being put in place by theatres include putting up posters distributed by SOLT and UK Theatre at stage doors, on company notice boards and front of house, sharing government advice on hand washing to encourage good hygiene for performers, staff and audiences.

“[We are] advising no physical contact at stage door and no backstage guests, and asking audiences to respect these policies during this period, and advising any staff who feel ill to stay at home, isolate and seek NHS advice.”

The spokesperson added that “deep cleaning is taking place regularly across venues”.

At the Wyndham’s and Noël Coward theatres, new policies came into force yesterday requiring regular disinfecting of door handles and rails.

A manager at Wyndham’s said: “We are making sure everyone is washing their hands as often as possible and everyone has a mini anti-bacterial hand gel.

“We have a janitor disinfecting door handles and rails during the performances when guests are incoming, in the interval and after the show.

“We are also following the guidelines from the Society of London Theatres.”

In an email seen by The Stage, SOLT and UK Theatre stressed that there is no “clear rationale” for cancelling events unless a specific situation occurs.

The two bodies said they are in daily contact with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to ensure the latest advice is received.

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets