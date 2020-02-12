🔥London theatre ticket deals: Cheap tickets for Only Fools and Horses, Endgame and more🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Want to see a show but keeping an eye on the pennies? Look no further.

From showstopping musicals to rousing drama and farce, the city is teeming with great theatre and it would be a shame not to share it.

Here are some of the best deals you can find right now on London shows. For more, head over to eveningstandardtickets.co.uk

Endgame

Daniel Radcliffe is back on the Old Vic stage, starring alongside Alan Cumming in a Samuel Beckett double bill. The former Harry Potter actor is flexing his comedic muscles as the servant of a demanding master playing out power games. You can save on all matinees as £55 tickets are down to £35. Buy tickets

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

(Matt Crockett)

16-year-old schoolboy Jamie New wants to go to his prom in a dress – but the teacher and some of his classmates have a few too many things to say about it. Save more than 40 per cent on this feel-good musical, as Band C tickets come down to £20. You can also save £20-25 pounds on higher tier tickets, as premium seats are down to £65 from £85, and Band A are £40 down from £65. Buy tickets

Magic Mike Live

This will leave you hot under the collar. Channing Tatum’s show now has its home at the Hippodrome Casino with dance, acrobatics, aerials and stripping in a fully immersive setting. There’s a whole bunch of discounts: Tickets on the floor – which is where the action is – are half price, starting at £30. Circle prices begin at £25 also saving you half. Buy tickets

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

This long-running comedy is a farce about six incompetent crooks trying to steal a diamond. From the people behind The Play That Goes Wrong, be prepared for slapstick and a lot of visual gags. For Sunday to Thursday tickets before April 3, Band A tickets are down from £49.50 to £32.50, with Band B £39.50 tickets down to £22.50. Buy tickets

Poet in da Corner

(Helen Murray)

Poet in Da Corner is a coming of age story inspired by Dizzee Rascal’s album and pays homage to the importance of grime music, by Debris Stevenson, “one of the brightest emerging talents around”. Tickets range from £15-25 pounds, with savings up to 30%. Buy tickets

9 to 5 the Musical

What a way to make a living. The Dolly Parton film has been given a musical reboot with new songs from the woman herself. Tickets start at £20 for Band D, with savings of up to 50% on other tickets. Buy tickets

The Woman in Black

Up for a good old-fashioned fright fest? The Woman in Black never fails to put audiences on the edge of their seats. Weekend Band C tickets are down to £25 (from £32.50) for Friday and Saturday matinees, and £29.50 for Saturday evenings. Higher tier seats also fall from £57.50 to £42. Buy tickets

Only Fools and Horses: the Musical

(Johan Persson)

The musical version of the hit sitcom is based around the Dates episode of Only Fools. Rodney is planning his wedding to Cassandra and Del Boy meets Raquel for the first time, with 20 original songs and more than a hint of nostalgia. Now ticket-holders can upgrade all evening tickets Band C and above for Monday to Thursday performances. Buy tickets

Cirque du Soleil – Luzia

Marvel at the death-defying stunts and the world’s most flexible man in Cirque du Soleil’s latest Mexican-inspired show. Save 25% on Tuesday to Thursday tickets, down to £55.25, with Friday and Sunday tickets down to £58.25 from £80. Buy tickets

No booking fees

Every little helps and you can save a few extra pounds with no booking fees on the following shows: Pretty Woman the Musical (tickets here), & Juliet (tickets here), Touching The Void (tickets here), Sucker Punch (tickets here), Kunene and the King (tickets here), No Sweat (tickets here) and The Book of Mormon (tickets here).

