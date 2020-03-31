🔥London theatre behind the scenes: 50 pictures to remind you of the magic of the West End stage and beyond🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London just isn’t the same without its world-class theatres, now all temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been over a fortnight since venues across the capital began to close their doors, and we’re missing them. It turns out reciting the ‘to be or not to be’ speech from Hamlet doesn’t work as well when it’s not performed by a professional actor.

Broadway going dark was a sign of what was to come for London, and the Old Vic became the first theatre in the capital to cancel performances, meaning its production of Endgame closed early . On March 16, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) then issued a statement to say all of its theatres would be closed in order to prevent the outbreak’s spread.

Although many theatres have found brilliant and creative ways to keep audiences stuck at home, it’s becoming clear that we’re in this for the long haul. This week the National Theatre announced that it would remain closed to the public until at least June 30, and West End musical Waitress announced it would not reopen to complete its run at the Adelphi Theatre .

We know that the show will go on eventually, but until it does we’ve been reminding ourselves of just how magical the London theatre world really is. We’ve pulled together some of our favourite pictures from behind the scenes at theatres across the capital, from actors getting in the zone in their dressing rooms to that heartstopping moment before they step out on stage before the audience.

No one yet knows when theatres and other cultural institutions in London will be able to reopen to the public, but these pictures are a brilliant reminder of the joyful and incomparable world of the West End and beyond.

Where you can watch theatre, comedy, dance and opera online

Keep up to date with London’s theatre closures with our complete list