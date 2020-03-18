🔥London Symphony Orchestra to broadcast two full-length concerts a week in new online programme🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The London Symphony Orchestra has become the latest to launch an online programme of musical offerings after the closure of venues due to coronavirus.

The digital Always Playing season will contain full-length concerts twice a week, artist interviews, playlists and activities starting from this coming Sunday. The concerts will be selected from the LSO’s archive and will coincide with their regular concert time of Thursday and Sunday evenings.

LSO music director and conductor Sir Simon Rattle said: “In this strange and unsettling time, we realise that since our audience cannot come to us, we must go to them and connect in any way we can. And as we become accustomed to living more separately from each other for a while, the arts will be ever more necessary to all of us.

“I am sure I am not the only musician who will be catching up with the magnificent variety of our arts world thanks to all the online material appearing like water in the desert, among them a treasure trove of archive from the LSO, archive a word now repurposed as meaning from yesterday backwards!

“I know my amazing musicians will get through this crisis with their customary resilience and humour, and to all of you, your families friends and neighbours, we wish you the very best. For once, take care is not just a polite phrase.”

The BBC today also announced that it would be digging into its archives to meet audiences’ cultural needs. The Culture in Quarantine virtual festival will include theatre, art, classical music and dance across TV, radio and online.

For more information on the LSO’s Always Playing season, go to lso.co.uk