🔥London streets and Tubes left virtually empty after Boris Johnson's coronavirus warning🔥

Empty carriages on usually heaving commuter routes marked London’s first morning after Boris Johnson urged drastic new measures to battle the coronavirus. 

The Prime Minister yesterday gave his starkest advice yet, asking Londoners to pay “special attention” to the situation. 

This included encouraging more people to work from home – guidance which appears to have been heeded. 

Near empty Tubes and trains in the capital highlighted the shift-change in people’s plans.

Streets were also desolate, with once busy thoroughfares left almost vacant. 

Some of those who did leave the house took drastic measures, with elaborate masks worn by some conscious of staving off the virus. 

Yesterday, in his now daily televised coronavirus briefing, the PM said: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel.”

He suggested where possible people should work from home. 

