🔥London Stock Exchange plunges to lowest level in over a year as coronavirus fears grow🔥

The London Stock Exchange has plunged to a 13-month low amid fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

Worldwide markets are also suffering, with around $3.6 trillion (£2.8 million) wiped from portfolios.

The FTSE 100 – the index of the UK’s biggest listed companies – has fallen by more than seven per cent since Monday , taking it to the lowest value in 13 months.

On Thursday, the FTSE dropped 2.6 per cent, losing 177 points to 7,436.

More than 81,000 people in almost 40 countries have been infected with coronavirus, including 15 in the UK.

Aston Martin warned that Chinese customers are falling, while Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered warned the economy in the region was taking a hit and Microsoft said computer sales were suffering.

Airlines and holiday firms have been hardest hit, with shares in Tui, easyJet and British Airways owner IAG all down heavily.

EasyJet has suffered more than most, with shares collapsing 26 per cent in a week, as holidaymakers postpone trips and businesses reduce travelling.

China, which has 96 per cent of the world’s 81,109 Covid-19 cases, has released billions of pounds worth of money into its economy to arrest any collapse.

Production lines in China have been hard hit by the coronavirus (Reuters)

Large parts of the country have been put on lock down following the outbreak, which started in Hubei province.

China has released around 800 billion yuan (£89 billion) to banks and in loans in a bid to keep companies going.

Some world traders had expected stock markets needed a “correction” because they had been trading at record levels in recent months. But some were questioning whether this was more than a correction.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, of Swissquote bank, said: “The slide we are seeing right now is not the correction of the recent stock rally, but the market’s understanding that the coronavirus outbreak would translate into significantly lower earnings and an anaemic global growth.

“If we add the fact that the crisis has only started outside China into the mix, there is a meaningful shift in stock valuations.”

There was some good news for businesses, however, as Reckitt Benckiser revealed sales of cleaning and hygiene products have increased.

Hopes were dashed on Wednesday when stock markets in the US rose in the morning, but as the day progressed they fell, with traders unimpressed with an intervention from Donald Trump.

Companies hate uncertainty, and with China accounting for 20 per cent of the world’s manufacturing, along with high-spending middle-classes not travelling, businesses are starting to assess the impact of any long-term outbreak.