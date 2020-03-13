The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK and Europe’s markets have endured the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

London’s top 100 companies have lost around £275 billion after shedding 17 per cent in one week.

It is also the FTSE 100’s third-worst week since it was launched at the beginning of 1984.

However, after an exciting morning, the index did make a minor recovery from Thursday – the second-worst day in its history during which traders saw it lose nearly 11 per cent of its value.

The index closed on Friday up 128.63 to 5,366.11, a 2.5 per cent rise on the day.

Europe’s markets also closed on a modest high with the Stoxx 600, the EU’s 600 largest companies, gaining 1.1 per cent after slumping by 10 per cent yesterday.

“European stocks are still in positive territory, but they have handed back much of their gains in the past few hours. Losing ground towards the end of the trading day has been common recently, and it speaks to a nervousness in the markets,” said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets, as markets closed.

Its sisters on the continent ended Friday somewhat worse than London. Germany’s Dax gained 0.8 per cent, while France’s Cac notched up a 1.8 per cent win.

The pound bought 1.2349 dollars by the end of play, a 1.8% drop. Against the euro it fell 1.1 per cent to 1.1134.

Company announcements were largely dominated by coronavirus.

As Europe’s trading floors emptied Wall Street was still in full swing. An early morning rally saw the Dow jump 520 points or 2.5 per cent higher at 21,720.

But it was not enough to fully take the sting out of yesterday’s crippling 2,350 point loss.

At the time of writing, the index was still up around four per cent with the rally holding firm.

UK companies

Morrisons became the first major UK supermarket to agree to pay all small suppliers immediately to ensure businesses do not collapse due to coronavirus.

The grocer found that doing good by its suppliers helped it post a 6.15p win to 171p.

Morrisons’ bosses said they would also temporarily change the way it classifies “small suppliers” to any firm with an annual turnover of under £1 million, compared with £100,000 previously.

Shareholders in Spire Healthcare were also better off as the private hospital operator said it has met representatives of the NHS and offered its support to efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares rose 3.35p to 87.75p though the company said “the exact nature, extent and the timing of this support is yet to be determined” and in the meantime it is continuing to offer full services to its patients.

Saga was up 0.16p by the end of the day to 15.16p as it suspended its cruise operations until May 1 following the spread of coronavirus and warned that the move will knock its profits.

The travel and insurance specialist said the move follows updated advice from the Government advising people aged 70 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions against going on cruises.

Finally, Frontier IP, a UK-based specialist in commercialising university intellectual property, has revealed one its businesses has started working on a Covid-19 vaccine for animals.

The Vaccine Group, which was spun out from the University of Plymouth, said it is working in partnership with the Shanghai Veterinary Research Institute and Kansas State University. The news sent Frontier’s shares up strongly by 6.5p to 65p.

The top winners on the FTSE 100 were Evraz, up 25.4p to 228.8p, BHP, up 114.2p to 1,054p, Rio Tinto, up 306p to 3,274p, Ocado, up 106p to 1,183p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 109.5p to 1,320.5p.

The biggest losers were Carnival, down 128p to 1,161p, Tui, down 25.2p to 360p, Taylor Wimpey, down 8.1p to 148.55p, Barratt Developments, down 28p to 526.6p, and JD Sports, down 26p to 512.6p.