🔥London public transport to run reduced service due to coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
london-public-transport-to-run-reduced-service-due-to-coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s public transport will begin operating a reduced service over the next few days because of the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday.

“Today is a regular service in Transport for London. Over the course of the next few weekdays we will reduce that to probably a Saturday and a Sunday service, and then we will reduce it again depending on what the demand is,” Khan told Sky News.

“What I don’t want to do is turn public transport off which means nurses, doctors, essential workers can’t reach their place of work.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

You May Also Like

planes,-trains,-scooters-all-need-a-virus-wipe.-but-what-does-a-‘deep-clean’-mean?

🔥Planes, trains, scooters all need a virus wipe. But what does a ‘deep clean’ mean?🔥

meet-the-wuhan-clan:-the-british-civil-servants-who-headed-straight-for-the-epicentre-in-january

🔥Meet the Wuhan clan: the British civil servants who headed straight for the epicentre in January🔥

jordanian-army-to-guard-cities-ahead-of-state-of-emergency

🔥Jordanian army to guard cities ahead of state of emergency🔥

un.-confirms-10-coronavirus-cases-among-german-refugees

🔥U.N. confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *