🔥London Paddington trains suspended as emergency services respond to person hit by train🔥
The latest headlines in your inbox
Trains to and from London Paddington station have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.
Great Western Rail tweeted on Friday evening: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Reading and London Paddington, all lines are currently blocked
“London underground are accepting GWR ticket via any reasonable route.
“SWR are accepting GWR tickets between Waterloo, Windsor and Reading”.
More follows…
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}