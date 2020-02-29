🔥London Paddington trains suspended as emergency services respond to person hit by train🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Trains to and from London Paddington station have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.

Great Western Rail tweeted on Friday evening: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Reading and London Paddington, all lines are currently blocked

“London underground are accepting GWR ticket via any reasonable route.

“SWR are accepting GWR tickets between Waterloo, Windsor and Reading”.

More follows…

