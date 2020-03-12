The Overwatch League event planned to take place in London this month has been cancelled due to Coronavirus, along with all other live events planned for March and April.

Overwatch League was set to be huge this year, as it would be the first time all teams would play events in their home cities. In London’s case, the Homestand event was going to be hosted by London Spitfire, the UK’s national team, at Wembley’s SSE Arena.

Covid-19 has already taken its toll on the Overwatch League, with events in China and South Korea being shut down last month. This has lead to the decision to cancel all planned live events until May.

In a statement, Overwatch League said: “After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are cancelling all Overwatch League events scheduled for March and April.”

It continued, “the health and safety of employees, fans, players, teams, and partners is paramount to Activision Blizzard Esports. We are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 (coronavirus), city-level recommendations and mandates, and all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”.

While these live events have been cancelled for audiences, the games will still be played and fans will be able to easily watch online to follow all the action.

Set to take place March 28 – 29, London Spitfire will face off against Paris Eternal on Saturday and Toronto Defiant on the Sunday.

With the cancellation of E3 as well, people should expect more live events like these to be postponed indefinitely or scrapped entirely.

Elsewhere in the esports world, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s ESL Pro League announced that their season 11 and finals will be played entirely online.

LA’s DOTA 2 Major has also been postponed after the United States imposed a 30-day travel ban from Europe as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently there are no changes to the Overwatch League events from May onwards.

