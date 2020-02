🔥London office on lockdown as 300 members of staff sent home after employee falls ill🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A US oil company has reportedly sent 300 of its workers home from their London office amidĀ coronavirus fears.

Chevron was on high-alert on Tuesday after an employee, who had travelled to a Covid-19 infected country,Ā reported flu-like symptoms.

On Wednesday, staff were told to work from home while the officers were put on lockdown so tests could be carried out.

The potentially-infected worker has been sent for an assessment and result will come in over the next few days, a source told the FT.

The move was said to be part ofĀ “precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure”, a spokesperson for the company said.

The firm said it wouldĀ ā€œcontinue to monitor the situation very closely, utilising the guidance of international and local health authoritiesā€.

The Westferry Circus office is home to several hundred Chevron (CVX) employees, including commodity traders, shipping experts and lawyers.

