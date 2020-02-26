🔥London office on lockdown as 300 members of staff sent home after employee falls ill🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A US oil company has reportedly sent 300 of its workers home from their London office amid coronavirus fears.

Chevron was on high-alert on Tuesday after an employee, who had travelled to a Covid-19 infected country, reported flu-like symptoms.

On Wednesday, staff were told to work from home while the officers were put on lockdown so tests could be carried out.

The potentially-infected worker has been sent for an assessment and result will come in over the next few days, a source told the FT.

The move was said to be part of “precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure”, a spokesperson for the company said.

The firm said it would “continue to monitor the situation very closely, utilising the guidance of international and local health authorities”.

The Westferry Circus office is home to several hundred Chevron (CVX) employees, including commodity traders, shipping experts and lawyers.

