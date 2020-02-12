🔥London named as five-star hotel capital of the world🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London has been named the ‘five-star capital of the world’ today as six of its hotels were honoured in the Forbes Travel Guide annual awards.

Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the hospitality industry, for 62 years Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) has been the global authority on luxury in the world of hotels, restaurants and spas – having ‘invented five star’ in 1958.

This year, London’s Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel; Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square; Rosewood London, The Berkeley, The Egerton House Hotel and The Milestone Hotel & Residences have been added to the prestigious list, which seeks to recognise ‘genuine five-star service’.

These hotels join 13 London properties already on the list, including stalwarts such as Claridge’s, The Dorchester , Shangri-La at The Shard and Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park .

Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide tells the Standard: “London is filled with some of the world’s best properties, so it comes as no surprise that it takes the title as the Five-Star capital of the world.

“This year, London soars ahead of other major cities with the addition of six new Five-Star winners, showcasing some of the finest large and small properties in the world. We congratulate all the London hotels on our list for their achievements.”

FTG, whose name is licenced from Forbes Media but has no further association with the company, was formerly Mobil Travel Guide until the mid-2000s. It was founded in 1958 by the oil giant in a bid to encourage people to travel more and use more gas. Now, FTG is an independent and completely anonymous rating system that awards its stars based on 900 standards.

This year, the awards has seen 70 five-star, 120 four-star and 81 recommended hotels added to its winners list.

Below, we detail what you need to know about the London additions to this year’s list.

Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel

(Forbes Travel Guide)

Mayfair’s most stylish haunt for nearly two centuries (it opened in 1837), this timeless hotel is made from 11 townhouses, a perfect synergy of old and new. A London institution, Richard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book while staying at the hotel and it has previously counted Agatha Christie and Winston Churchill among its guests (if walls could talk …). Sumptuous interiors make way for marble bathrooms and the wood-panelled Donovan Bar is a must for a cocktail.

What FTG says: “Expect luxurious touches such as nightcream at turn down and, if you are lucky enough to stay during Wimbledon, fresh strawberries and cream delivered to your room.”

You can read our full review of Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel here.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

(Forbes Travel Guide)

Joining its sister property, Four Seasons Park Lane, as the hotel group’s second five star property in the capital, Ten Trinity Square is perfectly positioned in the shadow of the Tower of London. Housed in a Grade II listed heritage building, the hotel’s 100 rooms are coloured in muted tones and soothing grey hues, and the spa offers a couples suite, a hammam and an indoor pool.

What FTG says: “Ten Trinity sets itself apart for its exceptionally strong service levels and the inclusion of large elephant art pieces – a nod to the owners support of this species.”

You can read our full review of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square here.

Rosewood London

(Forbes Travel Guide)

An Edwardian wonder, smack bang in the centre of High Holborn, Rosewood London lives up to its ‘sense of place’ philosophy. Housed in the 1914 Belle Epoque building the luxury begins with its Somerset House-style courtyard and extends to its marble and mahogany-laced interiors. As dramatically grand as the public areas are, the 263 rooms and 45 suites enlist a softer, monochromatic approach.

What FTG says: “The beautifully presented ‘Office Gossip’ cocktail caught the attention of our evaluator, garnished with roasted cauliflower and pea shoots for a completely destination centric flavour.”

You can read our full review of Rosewood London here.

The Berkeley

(Forbes Travel Guide)

The sister hotel of the Claridge’s and The Connaught – both of which already feature on the FTG list – The Berkley is an art decoed wonder and a fashion set hotspot. Its much-celebrated facelift in 2016 has only lifted the interiors to greater esteem, from its marble-clad entrance hall to its glittering chandeliers. The iconic Blue Bar, painted in its signature ‘Lutyens Blue’ is a ‘gram staple, but head upstairs to the rooftop pool for London’s most scenic hangout.

What FTG says: “The Berkeley has a modern elegant design and while its Blue Bar is famed, it’s the food and beverage program at this hotel that sets it apart.”

You can read our full review of The Berkeley here.

The Egerton House Hotel

(Forbes Travel Guide)

Perched on a quiet tree-lined street in Knightsbridge, moments from the V&A and Harrods, The Egerton House Hotel is an opulent home away from home. Built in 1843, each of the 23 rooms and four suites retain the grandeur of a townhouse and pets here are treated like Queens, with embroidered towels, grooming service and a separate food menu that includes a ‘doggy afternoon tea’ with ‘pawsecco’.

What FTG says: “Egerton House makes you feel like you are staying with rich relatives, the hotel feels closer to a luxurious private home with a super comfy living room for afternoon tea.”

The Milestone Hotel & Residences

(Forbes Travel Guide)

With views across the western end of Hyde Park towards Kensington Palace, The Milestone is a hotel fit for royalty. Its grandiose Victorian facade hides an interior filled with cosy nooks – from the park lounge, where you can indulge in as many scones with jam and cream as you fancy, to its bolthole bar – the cocktails here are served with mini croque monsieurs.

What FTG says: “Service is friendly and personalised, with staff checking in on the ‘little details’ such as if the guest was comfortable with the temperature of the room to engaging in friendly conversation with them while they waited for the car service.”

You can read our full review of The Milestone here.