🔥London must get behind man of action Rory Stewart🔥

Post-Brexit London is on the threshold of a new dawn. It needs a mayor who is an extraordinary human being and a visionary leader to take it forward. The successful candidate in May’s mayoral election needs a touch of magic dust about them if they are to make London sing and become the undisputed global capital in the 21st century.

Worthy though the incumbent Sadiq Khan is, and his Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey, neither of them have the verve or the brilliance to do the job that is now needed.

Rory Stewart is the only choice for London. He is not a machine career politician but someone who has excelled highly in every job that he has held, as a government minister, as a diplomat in Afghanistan and as a soldier.

But can he win? Conventional wisdom has it that independent candidates never win. Yet George Ferguson became mayor of Bristol in 2012 and Andy Preston mayor of Middlesbrough in 2019 as independent candidates.

The voting system will favour Stewart. Unlike other elections, the mayoral one is decided by the supplementary voting system in which second-preference choices are counted — so all Stewart must do is beat Bailey into second place. He will secure more second preference votes than either of the two frontrunners. What needs to happen in the next three weeks is for a poll to place Stewart second to Khan. “The impact would be transformative,” says Tony Travers, an authority on local government at the London School of Economics.

Stewart has laid out his platform to Make London Work. London’s crime figures are deplorable, which he will address by putting many more police officers on the streets. The crisis in affordable housing is a scandal, with only 12,500 houses built in the past four years: he will make a pledge to increase housebuilding. Traffic is gridlocked: Stewart says he will get it moving.

Why should we believe him? Pledges to win office are easy. But Stewart’s track record suggests that this action man will deliver on his words. He offers an optimistic vision for how London can become the greatest city on Earth, made up of a collection of villages.

Happiness, community and local pride will be the key elements of the Stewart vision. As the pro-Remain candidate, he is uniquely well-placed to secure special terms for London from the EU in Brussels. London did not vote for Brexit: why should it be dragged down — if that is what happens — with the rest of the country? Stewart can deliver on making London the most EU-friendly part of the United Kingdom.

Rory might be a risk, and four more years of Khan might be more comfortable. But are comfort and predictability what we want, especially when second-term leaders often perform less well than in the first burst of energy? All Londoners should get behind Stewart.

Anthony Seldon is vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham and author of May At 10

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.