🔥London musicals: A complete guide to the best West End shows🔥

Watching 40 people in costumes singing in perfect harmony is a rite of passage for anyone who has ever spent time in London. The West End is full of all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganzas, many of which have been running for years.

In amongst the blockbusters are some newer offerings and much-anticipated transfers from across the pond.

For the lowdown on which musicals to watch in London, read our handy guide.

Waitress

First a book, then a movie, this pop-rock American show has music from Sara Bareilles, who will make her West End debut in the lead role. Waitress tells the story of a pie maker in the Deep South who dreams of a life away from her abusive husband and is presented with a way out in the form of a baking contest and the arrival of a new doctor in town. Read our Waitress review

Until July 4

Where: Adelphi Theatre

SIX

(Idil Sukan)

A kick-ass girl band made up of the six wives of Henry VIII are tired of being defined by their husband and re-tell their version of events by singing their hearts out. Music and songs channelling the biggest divas of pop mean this uplifting musical is bound to leave you smiling. Read our SIX review

Booking to 2021

Where: Arts Theatre

& Juliet

(Johan Persson)

Everyone knows the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet, but what if Juliet hadn’t killed herself and instead took a trip to Paris? Pop anthems from the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and many more make this a modern take on an old classic. Miriam-Teak Lee stars as Juliet, who tells her own story and proves that there is life after Romeo. Read our & Juliet review

Booking to October

Where: Shaftesbury Theatre

The Lion King

The Disney classic that taught many children that life is cruel (the death of Mufasa is something that stays with you) has been a hit on the London stage for 18 years. It boasts a brilliant soundtrack featuring songs by Elton John and some incredible costumes and puppetry. Hakuna matata! Read our The Lion King review.

Where: Lyceum Theatre

Matilda

Everyone’s favourite bookworm came to the Cambridge Theatre in Covent Garden in 2011, a collaboration between musical funny man Tim Minchin and acclaimed playwright Dennis Kelly. The show, based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, won a record-breaking seven Olivier awards (a record that was beaten by a show you may have heard of called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Read our Matilda review.

Where: Cambridge Theatre

Les Miserables

(Johan Persson)

This musical epic of barricade-bound revolutionaries in 19th-century France has been running longer than any other musical in the West End. That’s a lot of fist-pumping with bayonets. This story of a man who goes to prison for stealing some bread (bit much) has been made into an Oscar-winning film starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway – but there’s nothing quite like seeing it on stage. A new production is being mounted in the refurbished Sondheim Theatre. Read our Les Miserables review

Where: Sondheim Theatre

The Book of Mormon

This savage satire created by South Park writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone is about two young Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda to find converts to join their religion. It has been playing to packed houses at the Prince of Wales Theatre since 2013. Read our The Book of Mormon review.

Where: Prince of Wales Theatre

Mamma Mia!

You know it’s big when it gets made into a Hollywood film starring Meryl Streep and a sequel. This jukebox musical based on the songs of Abba has been delighting audiences at the Novello Theatre since 1999 with its silly/hilarious paternity “whodunnit” plot. Audiences are continuing to give the show their Money Money Money (sorry). Read our Mamma mia review.

Where: Novello Theatre

Wicked

(Matt Crockett)

The show that defies gravity and turns The Wizard of Oz story on its head has one of the biggest fan followings in the West End. With over ten years in London, this alternative take on the Wicked Witch of the West’s story shows that maybe it is easy being green after all. Read our Wicked Review

Where: Apollo Victoria Theatre

Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical about a sinister mask-wearing man who lives in the sewers beneath the Paris Opera House has been packing them in for thirty years. The romantic and thrilling musical is an epic experience with instantly recognisable songs and some genuinely stunning costumes and scenery. Read our Phantom of the Opera review.

Where: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

16-year-old Sheffield schoolboy Jamie New wants to go to his prom in a dress – but the teacher and some of his classmates have a few too many things to say about it. When he finds the perfect dress and meets a retired drag queen, he gets a glimpse of what his life could be if he really finds who he is. Based on a true story, this is a real feel-good show. Read our Everybody’s Talking About Jamie review.

Where: Apollo Theatre

Hamilton

(Matthew Murphy)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s rap musical about one of America’s founding fathers was an immediate hit as soon as it touched down in London. It tells the life story of Alexander Hamilton through the civil war and his personal life, accompanied by one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. Read our Hamilton review.

Where: Victoria Palace Theatre

Be More Chill

This is a love story – but a new kind, between a girl, a boy and the supercomputer inside the boy’s head. The Tony nominated musical is based on a novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, and the soundtrack has gathered somewhat of a cult following. Two former queens from hit musical SIX will star: Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell. Read our Be More Chill review

Booking to May 3

Where: The Other Palace

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Iconic recording artist Tina Turner has sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history. This musical about her life details everything from her professional achievements to her personal life and relationship with abusive ex-husband Ike. Written by Katori Hall and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the show has been produced with Tina herself, so you can be sure to get an inside look at the singer’s captivating life. Read our Tina: The Musical review

Booking to June

Where: Aldwych Theatre

Come From Away

The small town of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada is the setting for this true story. Following the 9/11 attacks, 7,000 air passengers were stranded when nearly 40 flights were diverted there. The musical arrived in the West End after a sell out run on Broadway, an upbeat and celebratory show about the kindness of strangers following a tragedy. Read our Come From Away review

Booking to February

Where: Phoenix Theatre

Mary Poppins

(Johan Persson)

Practically perfect news: Mary Poppins is back in the West End at last. Zizi Strallen, who stole the show in Strictly Ballroom on the West End last year, plays the part of everyone’s favourite magical nanny. To top it off, Matthew Bourne provides choreography for the musical and co-directs alongside Richard Eyre. Read our Mary Poppins review

Booking to May

Where: Prince Edward Theatre

9 to 5 the Musical

What a way to make a living. The famous Dolly Parton film from 1980 gets a stage makeover. Like the film, it follows three colleagues who team up against their sexist boss. Dolly Parton herself has been closely involved with the musical, writing a host of new songs. Read our 9 to 5 review

Booking to May

Where: Savoy Theatre

Only Fools and Horses

Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad get a new lease of life in this one. Son of the TV show’s creator Jim Sullivan has teamed up with Paul Whitehouse to create Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, which sees Whitehouse also step into the shoes of Grandad, complete with all the dodgy dealings you’d expect. Read our Only Fools and Horses review

Booking to May

Where: Theatre Royal Haymarket

Dear Evan Hansen

(Matthew Murphy)

Dear Evan Hansen is the most heavily anticipated Broadway export to open here since the arrival of Hamilton. It tells the story of an anxiety-ridden high school student lands himself the centre of attention when a lie spirals out of control. The musical picked up six of the nine Tony Awards it was nominated for when it opened on Broadway in 2017, later winning a Grammy. Newcomer Sam Tutty takes the starring role. Read our Dear Evan Hansen review

Booking to May 30

Where: Noel Coward Theatre

The Prince of Egypt

There can be miracles. One of the greatest Dreamworks animations of all time comes to the stage, with a host of new songs from the original writers. The Prince of Egypt tells the biblical tale of Moses, who is adopted at birth by the Pharaoh and raised a prince. When he discovers his heritage – the son of a Hebrew slave – he makes it his mission to rescue his people.

Opens February 5

Where: Dominion Theatre

Pretty Woman

The musical version of classic 1990 film gets its West End premiere in 2020. It tells the story of a sex worker who is hired by a wealthy businessman to be his companion, directed by Jerry Mitchell of Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde. It would be a big mistake to miss it…big…huge.

Opens February 14

Where: Piccadilly Theatre

City of Angels

(Johan Persson)

Josie Rourke’s acclaimed production returns five years after opening at the Donmar, with Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser as stars. The musical love letter to old Hollywood also has Vanessa Williams and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts both make West End debuts. The show weaves two stories together: one of a writer trying to turn his book into a screenplay and the other of the film he is writing.

March 5-September 5

Where: Garrick Theatre

Hairspray

Following his return to the West End in the Les Mis concert, Michael Ball is back in Hairspray. He plays Edna Turnblad, mother of the lead character Tracy who dreams of dancing on her favourite TV show. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it contains such songs as Good Morning Baltimore and You Can’t Stop The Beat, while the stars rally against racial segregation.

April 23-August 29

Where: London Coliseum

Evita

The crowning jewel of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2019 season and winner of Best Musical at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards transfers to the Barbican. Jamie Lloyd directs Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about Eva Peron, from her early life in poverty to the First Lady of Argentina. There are some familiar tunes: Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, You Must Love Me and Another Suitcase in Another Hall. The last Lloyd Webber musical to be revived here, Jesus Christ Superstar, also transferred to the Barbican to great acclaim, so watch this space. Read our Evita review

June 27-August 22

Where: Barbican Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

(Tristram Kenton)

It has been 50 years since the concept album behind Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was released. Beginning life as a school concert, the biblical tale has gone on to reach more than 80 countries since 1973. The Lloyd Webber and Rice classic is coming back to the West End after the success of the summer, telling the story of Joseph, son of Jacob, who finds out he has the ability to interpret dreams. Read our Joseph review

July 2-September 6

Where: London Palladium

Singin’ in the Rain

Chichester Festival Theatre’s adaptation of the Gene Kelly classic film returns to London in summer 2020. Adam Cooper reprises his role in this story of a silent movie star faced with the challenge of adapting to the rise of “the talkies”. It’s a tap-danced tale of will-they-won’t-they romance and the ephemeral nature of show business.

July 24-August 30

Where: Sadler’s Wells Theatre

Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg herself stars in this limited revival of Sister Act, joined by Jennifer Saunders as the eagle-eyed Mother Superior. Deloris Van Cartier hides out in a convent after she witnesses a mafia hit, and leaves her mark on the other nuns. It’s a revised version of the original stage show, where Deloris is “a little older, a little seasoned” according to Goldberg.

July 29-August 30

Where: Hammersmith Apollo

Hello Dolly

Two stars of British musical theatre team up for this musical revival. Imelda Staunton and Jenna Russell will star in the production, directed by Dominic Cooke (who helmed Follies at the National Theatre). It tells the story of a meddlesome matchmaker who complicates matters when she decides that her next match has to be for herself.

Opens August 2020

Where: Adelphi Theatre

Frozen

(Deen van Meer)

Wrap up warm – a cold snap is on its way. The stage version of Disney’s hugely popular animation is heading to the West End. Its opening on Broadway was met with a Tony nomination for best musical, and the original songwriters have penned brand new tunes for Anna and Elsa to sing on the stage.

Opens October

Where: Theatre Royal Drury Lane (The Lane)

Get Up, Stand Up!

There have been rumours about someone making a Bob Marley musical, but now there’s confirmation. And with Arinzé Kene in the lead, we’re even more excited. Dominic Cooke (Follies and Hello Dolly!) is teaming up with Billy Elliot book-writer Lee Hall to tell the musician’s life story, taking inspiration from his songs.

Opens February 6, 2021, Lyric Theatre, troubadourtheatres.com

10 greatest musical theatre showstoppers of all time

