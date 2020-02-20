🔥London mosque stabbing: Worshippers praised for tackling knifeman as witnesses recount 'shock and horror'🔥

Worshippers at a central London mosque have been praised for their bravery following a horror knife attack during afternoon prayers.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murderer after a man in his 70s was found with stab wounds at London Central mosque, near Regent’s Park, on Thursday.

Witnesses described how the congregation was settling down to pray when the suspect launched a “vicious attack” on the muezzin – who makes the call to prayer – at around 3pm.

“It would have been life threatening if it wasn’t for the worshippers who helped stop the guy and apprehend him,” said Ayaz Ahmad, adviser to the mosque.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder (SLDN95/Twitter)

Members of the congregation restrained the attacker until police and emergency services arrived, Mr Ahmad said.

The victim, who has been named by mosque-goers as Raafat, was rushed to hospital where his condition is said to be non life-threatening.

“Everybody’s reaction was shock and horror, the men were screaming,” the mosque adviser added.

“It was a vicious attack. We live in a society where we hear a lot about knife crime and what have you but actually to physically be in a situation where you’re first-hand watching an attempted murder take place it’s very shocking.”

Police officers pictured outside the London Central Mosque (REUTERS)

Fellow witness Abi Watik, 59, said the victim was stabbed once in the right shoulder moments after prayers had started and the attacker “was silent the whole time”.

“We were shocked, we didn’t know what happened, we saw the guy on the floor and blood on his shoulder and the knife on the floor,” he said.

Mustafa Field, director of the Faiths Forum for London, told reporters outside the mosque that worshippers said it was “one stab, one strike, around the neck” of the victim.

“Then the congregation members, some of them broke their prayers, and intervened, restrained the individual,” he said.

“The mosque security called the police, and the police were there within minutes, and he was restrained and taken away.”

Eyewitness Abi Watik speaks to media outside London Central Mosque (PA)

A friend of the victim has described him as a “selfless” man who was well known among the community.

Waleed Mohammed said: “There is only one Rafaat in the mosque, his voice comes out of that minaret five times a day, for this to happen right at the end of his career is very, very sad for the whole Muslim community.”

Worshippers have been seen entering the mosque to pray as police and mosque security stand guard.

Discussing the attacker’s motive, Mr Mohammed said: “I think people take advantage of some Muslims’ kind nature and try and get a little bit of fame.“

Police are not treating the incident as terror-related (Getty Images)

He added: “We hope people can keep coming here without fear, because I think that’s what this attempted murderer tried to do, strike fear into everyone’s heart today. It won’t stop people from coming here.

“The police need to step up their game all around London. It’s about time we feel protected just as much as everyone else.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the suspect had been taken into custody at a central London police station, adding: “The incident is not being treated as terror-related at this time.”

Footage on social media showed a bare-footed man in a red hooded top and jeans being pinned to the floor by police officers inside the mosque, as others, including a small child, watched on.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque. It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said police would be providing extra resources, writing on Twitter: “I’m deeply concerned by this incident at London Central Mosque.

“Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship & I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated

“The Met are providing extra resources in the area.”