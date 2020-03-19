🔥London mental health start-up Unmind is offering free access to NHS staff during Covid-19 crisis🔥

The NHS is facing one of the biggest crises of its lifetime in the form of Covid-19. Testing has been stepped up to stop the spread of the disease, with plans to test 25,000 patients per day in order to avoid 250,000 related deaths.

As a result, workplace wellness platform Unmind has announced it will offer free access to its digital resources for all NHS staff in order to help them deal with the pressures and demand on their mental health during the crisis.

Unmind was founded by trained clinical psychologist Dr Nick Taylor, Ry Morgan, and Steve Peralta to offer tools to help people manage and improve their mental health. The app offers interactive content focused on topics such as how to improve focus and talk to someone. This content is based on research in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), positive psychology, neuroscience and mindfulness.

The London-based start-up counts the likes of John Lewis Partnership and British Airways amongst its clients, both of which offer the app to staff as a benefit. So far, 89 per cent of employees using the platform have reported improvements.

Over the coronavirus period, the platform will be available to 1.5 million NHS staff with an @nhs.net email address, regardless of if they are directly tackling the outbreak or not. To gain access, staff can visit: nhs.unmind.com/signup, and use their NHS email address.

Unmind hopes that this will allow staff to proactively manage and look after their own mental health during the crisis – and afterwards – as it promises to offer support to staff until the end of the year.

Speaking about the new offering Dr Taylor said: “NHS staff are working round the clock to slow the spread of Covid-19 and the increased stress has been felt across all departments. This will undoubtedly affect their mental health and the wellbeing of those around them, and we want to do what we can to offer support.”

The Unmind team is also working to offer specific content to support people during the current health pandemic. New topics on the platform will include managing health anxiety, staying connected to meaning and values, and dealing with isolation and uncertainty. This content will be rolled out on Unmind during the coming weeks.

Unmind’s co-founders L-R: Steve Peralta, Dr Nick Taylor and Ry Morgan (Unmind)

“Unmind has preventative care at its heart and we believe that through giving NHS staff the support to proactively manage their mental wellbeing and prevent problems arising, we can help to reduce the negative impact on NHS staff mental health and alleviate some of the pressure on our health service,” added Dr Taylor.

If you’re not part of the NHS but are still feeling anxious and overwhelmed at the current health crisis, then there are a wealth of different apps out there focused on meditation and mindfulness to help you. Popular mindfulness app Headspace is adding a new “Weathering the storm” collection of content which will focus on helping people to navigate change and reframe anxiety. The new collection will be free to access, regardless of whether you have a subscription to the app or not.