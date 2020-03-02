🔥London medic cleared of coronavirus after confirmatory test comes back negative🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A London medic who had been diagnosed with coronavirus has since been cleared after a confirmatory test came back negative.

Public Health England announced tonight that a worker from the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre was cleared following a secondary examination.

This put the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the UK at 39 , having previously been announced as 40 following four more cases on Monday.

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said: “The confirmatory test for one case at Mount Vernon hospital has found that the result was negative and the person does not have novel coronavirus.

“This is obviously good news and we will therefore no longer ask the individuals to self-isolate.”

The medic from the centre, in Northwood, Middlesex, had been announced as a case over the weekend.

It comes as Boris Johnson warned that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise.