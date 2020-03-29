🔥London Marathon anniversary: Memorable moments from 39 years including Radcliffe, 'Weirwolf' and Watson🔥

The London Marathon was first run on this day 39 years ago, on March 29, 1981.

One of the most iconic events on the British sporting calendar that snakes 26.2 miles through the heart of the capital, the marathon provides an annual opportunity for amateur runners to test their mettle and raise crucial funds for countless charities in addition to showcasing some of the most illustrious long-distance stars in the world.

Paula Radcliffe won the title three times in four years between 2002-05, with her women’s-only world record eventually falling in 2017.

This year’s London Marathon was due to take place on Sunday April 26, only to be delayed until October 4 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the 39th anniversary of its first running, here are some of the most memorable London Marathon moments….

In pictures – London Marathon 2019

Double trouble

American Dick Beardsley and Norway’s Inge Simonsen were fighting it out to become the first winner of the race when Beardsley suggested they share the title as the race neared its conclusion.

The pair crossed the finish line together in a scene often cited as an embodiment of London’s unique spirit.

Weir-wolf

David Weir has won his home city marathon eight times, starting with a thrilling wheelchair duel in 2002 when he seized on a mistake by wheelchair leader Frenchman Pierre Fairbank and surged up The Mall to capture his first title.

David Weir has won eight London Marathon titles (AFP via Getty Images)

It was the first significant act of a career which would culminate in six world and six Paralympic titles.

Hail Mary

Radcliffe was present in London to witness Kenyan Mary Keitany finally eclipse her 12-year-old world record. Keitany stormed home in two hours, 17 minutes and one second – beating Radcliffe’s mark by 41 seconds.

Her victory also marked Keitany’s third win in London, matching another of Radcliffe’s marks.

King Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge, now famous for becoming the first man to break two hours for the marathon albeit in controversial shoes, has won the London Marathon a record four times.

Eliud Kipchoge wins the London Marathon for the fourth time in 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Kenyan’s streak of four wins over the last five years culminated in his course record two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds triumph over the course in 2019.

Michael Watson

The Marathon’s tradition for feats of super-human endurance were encapsulated in 2003 when Michael Watson crossed the finish line six days after he started the race.

The boxer was critically injured in a world title fight with Chris Eubank in 1991 and had been told he would never walk again. Eubank was present to accompany Watson over the line.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.