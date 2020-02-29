🔥London Marathon 2020 organisers 'closely monitoring' coronavirus outbreak🔥

The organisers of the London Marathon are ‘closely monitoring’ the spread of the coronavirus as the outbreak continues to disrupt sporting events across Europe.

On Saturday, the French health minister Olivier Veran confirmed that the Paris half-marathon – due to be held on Sunday – had been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The French government has also decided to ban all indoor public gathering of more than 5,000 people, while Serie A football matches within Italian regions affected by the outbreak have also been postponed.

Elsewhere in the sporting world, this weekend’s matches in the top two divisions in Switzerland had already been postponed after the government banned all events involving more than 1,000 people, while Ireland’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Dublin next month has been postponed.

Meanwhile, Fifa president Gianni Infantino promised on Friday to do whatever is necessary to help combat the continued spread of the virus.

With the London Marathon scheduled to take place on 26 April, organisers will continue to monitor the latest developments as the world attempts to contain the outbreak.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director at London Marathon Events, told Runner’s World: “We, along with the rest of the world, are monitoring closely the developments relating to the spread of coronavirus and noting the updates and advice given by the UK Government, the World Health Organisation and other public bodies.

“With two months to go before the event on Sunday 26 April, we will continue to monitor the situation.”