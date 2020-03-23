🔥London Love Stories: Lojan Kamalathasan and Selvi Satkunananthan🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Jobs: Maths teacher and financial controller

Ages: Lojan is 28, Selvi is 28

Live: Harrow and Wembley

Length of time together: Two years

Status: Engaged

(Lojan Kamalathasan and Selvi Satkunananthan)

The meet-cute

Selvi: We met through the dating app Dil Mil and Lojan’s chat-up line was related to mutton rolls, a Tamil delicacy.

The first date

Lojan: I took her to a salsa class in Temple. Selvi wore a really ugly hat but underneath that she was a stunner and she never took her phone out, which was a nice thing to see.

Popping the question

Lojan: I proposed in Budapest overlooking the chain bridge. I took out Selvi’s favourite game, Bananagrams and spelt out, “Will you marry me?” in letters and got down on one knee.

Just us

Selvi: We always say we’re “tethered”, from the movie Us.

Opposites attract

Selvi: We both love maths, puzzles, puns and are very sociable. But Lojan is more active, spontaneous and brave whereas I’m more lazy, organised and quite afraid of everything. We’re moving in next year after we’ve got married — Lojan is an amazing cook and I’m a good taster.

To tell your love story, email londonlovestories@standard.co.uk