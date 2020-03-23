🔥London Love Stories: Lojan Kamalathasan and Selvi Satkunananthan🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends
Jobs: Maths teacher and financial controller
Ages: Lojan is 28, Selvi is 28
Live: Harrow and Wembley
Length of time together: Two years
Status: Engaged
(Lojan Kamalathasan and Selvi Satkunananthan)
The meet-cute
Selvi: We met through the dating app Dil Mil and Lojan’s chat-up line was related to mutton rolls, a Tamil delicacy.
The first date
Lojan: I took her to a salsa class in Temple. Selvi wore a really ugly hat but underneath that she was a stunner and she never took her phone out, which was a nice thing to see.
Popping the question
Lojan: I proposed in Budapest overlooking the chain bridge. I took out Selvi’s favourite game, Bananagrams and spelt out, “Will you marry me?” in letters and got down on one knee.
Just us
Selvi: We always say we’re “tethered”, from the movie Us.
Opposites attract
Selvi: We both love maths, puzzles, puns and are very sociable. But Lojan is more active, spontaneous and brave whereas I’m more lazy, organised and quite afraid of everything. We’re moving in next year after we’ve got married — Lojan is an amazing cook and I’m a good taster.
