🔥London Love Stories: Alex Tomlinson and Priyanka Parmar🔥

Jobs: Co-founder at BeRightBack travel startup and creative strategist at AR startup Poplar

Ages: Alex is 28, Priyanka is 25

Live: Shoreditch

Length of time together: One year

Status: Official

The meet-cute

Alex: When I was founding my travel subscription service BeRightBack, Priyanka joined another startup in the same accelerator, incubator program Founders Factory. I was already friends with her sister as she also works there so we got to know each other around the office. I’ve always had reservations about dating people I know from a professional context but eventually I realised I was starting to catch feelings. I had this whole amazing speech planned out and asked her to go for a walk around the block and then just ended up blurting out “I just fancy you a bit, okay?” Looking back on it, it’s probably one of the cringiest things I’ve ever said to another human being, but it worked.

Chat-up lines

Priyanka: I now have “I just fancy you a bit, okay?” quoted on a pin-board hung up in our living room. It still makes me laugh.

The first date

Priyanka: We didn’t have a proper first date for a very long time but after a couple of months Alex arranged it all as a surprise for me. As there aren’t many AR events around, he arranged for us to do some VR gaming. What he didn’t realise was that it would mean spending the hour separated in different booths. My virtual avatar did get to shoot zombies with his virtual avatar, though — that was pretty sick.

Making it official

Alex: Priya finally got bored of my terrible attempts to make it official — I asked three times very poorly and she rightly said “No” each time. Eventually she popped the question during New Year’s Eve fireworks. I couldn’t really say no to that.

Like mother like son

Alex: My mum married someone from her work, so her reaction was a sarcastic “Yeah, that will never work”. Also Priyanka has a cute dog and my mum loves dogs.

Dad-dorsement

Priyanka: My dad’s just happy he has someone he can talk to about coding.

Moving in

Alex: We moved in together last year with a school friend of Priyanka’s and it was a nightmare. A week before we moved in we got told that the basement was flooded with damp. We had nowhere else to live so the three of us slept on a mattress and sofa in the living room for the first month while the basement was re-renovated. Once we got past that, living together has been pretty easy.

Opposites attract

Alex: Priyanka’s most annoying habit is going to bed before 10pm. I’m a night owl and then feel guilty about going to bed late.

