The London Landmarks Half Marathon may be the latest sporting event to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday saw the 2020 London Marathon postponed until October which year’s ‘LLHM’ has suffered exactly the same fate fourteen days prior to the scheduled date.

Around 13,000 took part this past year, with an additional 50,000 spectators lining the streets, along a route which starts at Pall Mall, follows through the administrative centre at night likes of the London Eye, on the Golden Jubilee Bridge, through Bank and finishing by Downing Street.

A statement read: “It really is with great sadness that people concur that the 2020 edition of the London Landmarks Half Marathon won’t just do it on Sunday 29 March 2020.

“Combined with the remaining UK, we’ve been closely monitoring the escalating Coronavirus situation. At the right time of such uncertainty and worry, we believe that it really is only right that people do not just do it.

“We wish to state how sorry we have been, also to thank everyone for the passion, dedication and enthusiasm in the lead around the event.

“We realize you, our Yellow Army, will undoubtedly be as disappointed once we are. Since it is only together with your support and commitment that the LLHM went from strength to strength every year. We realize how hard you have fundraised and trained, day and we realize how much you’re looking towards the big. As were we. But we realize that you shall concur that beneath the current circumstances, it’s the right move to make.

“We have been currently dealing with local authorities to secure an alternative solution date. Please bear around once we review our options and we’ll update you the moment we are able to.

“Many thanks for the patience, understanding and support in this extraordinary and challenging situation.”