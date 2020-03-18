🔥London label Three Graces is donating 100% of sales for two weeks to a homeless charity🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If ever you needed a good reason to break from the endless cups of tea and email filing that is WFH and indulge in a little summer wardrobe shopping, this might just be it.

For the next two weeks, London resortwear label Three Graces London will donate 100 percent of net sales from all products sold on threegraceslondon.com to homeless charity Crisis, to support its efforts to protect the homeless through the Coronavirus outbreak.

Three Graces London founder Catherine Johnson said: “Whilst we retreat to the safety and comfort of our homes, I want to spare a thought for those who don’t have that luxury. By supporting the incredible work of homeless charity Crisis, we hope to be able to play a small part in helping those who are at their most vulnerable and alone.”

Crisis is the UK’s national charity for homeless people. The charity says that 78 per cent of homeless people report having a physical health condition, compared to 37 per cent for the general population – with conditions usually associated with older age more common amongst the homeless. Meanwhile, the average death of someone who is homeless is 45: substantially lower than the average person.

(Three Graces London)

Now, in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, Crisis is calling on national governments and local councils to take emergency measures to ensure people experiencing homelessness can access testing and self-contained accommodation with private bathrooms.

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of Crisis, said: “We’re enormously grateful to Three Graces for choosing to support us by donating all of the profits from their online sale.

“With the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve had to postpone some of our usual fundraising events – so the money raised by Three Grace’s generous customers will help to ensure we continue to support thousands of people to leave homelessness behind by providing one-to-one services, education and training.”

(Three Graces London)

Three Graces is running the initiative for a full two full weeks, from Wednesday March 18 to Wednesday April 1, 2020.

“I know that, like me, lots of people are wondering what they can do to help their community in this time of urgent need,” said Johnson. “I hope that this provides a unique and meaningful way for shoppers to give back and have a positive impact on society’s most vulnerable – whilst also, of course, helping to support all of the amazing artisans across Europe who contribute to making beautiful garments for Three Graces.”

Time to get planning that summer wardrobe, for when the time to escape finally comes…

threegraceslondon.com