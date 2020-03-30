🔥London Irish launch campaign to provide NHS staff with meals and vital equipment🔥

London Irish have teamed up with waste management and recycling company Powerday to deliver thousands of meals and vital equipment to hospitals across London.

London is at the epicentre of the UK’s coronavirus outbreak, with around 40 per cent of the country’s cases there.

To make sure those working on the frontline are cared for, Powerday and London Irish have launched the #PoweringTheNHS campaign.

It will initially see Powerday and London Irish make and deliver more than 100,000 meals for NHS staff, who are working under immense pressure in London and local hospitals.

The meals will be made at London Irish’s Hazelwood training ground in Sunbury, West London.

Chefs from the Hazelwood kitchen team have volunteered to cook meals, which will then be transported to various hospitals by Powerday and London Irish staff in company vehicles.

A minimum of 500 meals will be made every day, with the ability to increase capacity if there is a demand to do so.

Edward Crossan, vice chairman of Powerday, said: “Those working on the frontline during this epidemic are true heroes.

“The number of lives they will save over the coming weeks will be in the thousands and we will all know someone affected by this disease.

“It goes without saying that we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

“We are living in unprecedented times and it’s vital that we come together to beat Covid-19, which is why I’m so proud to be leading this initiative.

“Hopefully we will bring together the waste and construction community to deliver food and equipment that will help keep doctors and nurses safe while they perform life-saving work.

“It is the least we can do, and we will be utilising our staff and company vehicles to reach as many hospitals as possible.”