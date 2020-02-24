🔥London gigs in March: The best live music to see in the capital this month🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

March is shaping up to be a fine month to be a live music fan in London, with a typically eclectic roster of gigs scheduled for the weeks ahead.

Those in need of an early festival fix should head to Camden, which is hosting a multi-venue concert series over the course of one weekend.

Elsewhere, we have showcases for rising stars of the London scene, album anniversary celebrations, huge charity shows — and even a hologram of a late musical icon.

These are the gigs to get yourself to in March.

IAMDDB — March 2

Manchester’s genre alchemist IAMDDB does some special things with her fusion of hip-hop, trap and jazz. See it all come together in Brixton.

O2 Academy Brixton, buy tickets here

Alanis Morissette — March 4

2020 marks 25 years since the release of Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill and to celebrate the milestone, the singer is performing an acoustic show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, buy tickets here

Marika Hackman — March 5

Raw and unabashed, a Marika Hackman gig is an intimate experience in more ways than one. Her latest new album, the excellent Any Human Friend, will get an airing.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

Michael Kiwanuka, Brittany Howard and Black Midi — March 6

(AFP via Getty Images)

Part of the BBC 6 Music Festival — which also features performances from Roisin Murphy, Bombay Bicycle Club, Greentea Peng, Black Country, New Road and others — this triple-header is an intriguing prospect, with the wildcard sounds of Black Midi pitted against the deep soul of Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka.

Roundhouse, buy tickets here

Halsey — March 8

American pop artist Halsey has marked out 2020 as her year to go from big to massive, releasing her third album Manic in January and playing this London arena show as part of a world tour.

The O2, buy tickets here

An Evening with Whitney — March 10

One of the stranger prospects of the year sees a hologram of Whitney Houston perform all of the late star’s greatest hits.

Eventim Apollo, W6, buy tickets here

Brittany Howard — March 10

The Alabama Shakes frontwoman has made some impressive strides as a solo artist, with her incredible voice and deeply soulful songwriting.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

Bryan Ferry — March 11, 13

(Getty Images For The Rock and Ro)

In 2020, Roxy Music man Bryan Ferry will release a live album of recordings at the Royal Albert Hall from all the way back in 1974. He celebrates the release by doing it all over again here.

Royal Albert Hall, SW7, buy tickets here

Lewis Capaldi — March 12, 13

Word has it that Lewis Capaldi’s two newly announced shows at the O2 in October sold out in a single second. It proves just how huge the Scottish singer is right now — especially when he already had these two Wembley gigs in the diary.

The SSE Arena Wembley, buy tickets here

Chick Corea Trilogy — March 16

Three jazz supremos — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — come together to play through a dazzling set of classics.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

Blossoms — March 17, 18, 19

Keeping the indie flag flying high, Blossoms come to north London for a three-night residency in support of their latest album, Foolish Loving Spaces.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

Jon Hopkins — March 18

(AFP via Getty Images)

Electronic producer Jon Hopkins is trading his mind-bending festival show for a more meditative experience at the Royal Albert Hall, playing grand piano for parts and accompanied by a guitarist, violinist and cellist.

Royal Albert Hall, buy tickets here

Jade Bird — March 19

Rising artist Jade Bird had to cancel her original date for this gig back in November due to illness, so you can be sure she’ll put on quite the show to make up for it here.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, buy tickets here

Princess Nokia — March 20

The fierce New York-born rapper will release her new album Curveball sometime in 2020, with this show bound to include some of that fresh material.

EartH, N16, buy tickets here

Van Morrison — March 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26

Madonna isn’t the only titan to play a residency at the Palladium in 2020 — Van Morrison will do likewise, with six dates.

London Palladium, W1F, buy tickets here

The Jesus and Mary Chain — March 22

(Getty Images)

The Scottish band will play their superb second album, Darklands, in full at the Roundhouse.

Roundhouse, NW1, buy tickets here

Lubomyr ​Melnyk — March 22, 23

The Ukranian pianist plays with incredible cascading style, resulting in a waterfall of sound that is as arresting as it is distinctive.

Cafe Oto, E8, buy tickets here

King Krule — March 24, 25

Archy Marshall’s latest album Man Alive! was spiky and anxious, and will make for an intense live show as he plays two dates in south London.

O2 Academy Brixton, buy tickets here

Greentea Peng — March 26

One to watch for 2020, the Bermondsey artist is a leading light of a new crop of London artists doing fresh, invigorating things with R&B. This is her biggest UK headline show to date.

The Jazz Cafe, buy tickets here

Sam Fender — March 26, 27

(Getty Images)

The guitarist from North Shields is going from strength to strength, now with a number one debut under his belt and a two massive Ally Pally dates in the calendar.

Alexandra Palace, N22, buy tickets here

Bicep — March 27, 28

Surely one of the biggest electronic acts in the country right now, Bicep follow on from their triumphant Printworks shows with these two dates in the capital.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Richard Dawson — March 28

The black-humoured songwriter — whose album 2020 we named the best of the 2019 — invites a number of friends to perform across two stages, with a full band performance to finish.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

The Who — March 28

Back at the Royal Albert Hall and joined by a full orchestra, legendary rockers The Who play as part of their long-running Teenage Cancer Trust gig series.

Royal Albert Hall, buy tickets here

Gal Costa — March 30

(AFP via Getty Images)

An icon of Brazilian music across the last half-century, Gal Costa plays through a set of Tropicalia classics and frevos.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here