🔥London Games Festival goes digital: How to hold a festival in a time of social distancing🔥

London Games Festival, the annual celebration of all things gaming in the capital, was set to launch its fifth installment this week. With events taking place between March 26 to April 6, 100,000 people were expected to attend mini festivals, networking events, as well as the BAFTA Games Awards which falls during the middle of the festival.

However, the programming for LGF had to make a last-minute change of plans amid the spread of coronavirus and instructions from the UK government of social distancing as a result of the virus. Despite the inability to hold in-person events, Games London, an initiative from the capital’s screen industries agency Film London which organises the festival along with the association for UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie), decided the show must go on, albeit digitally.

“It became apparent that we needed to do something different,” explains head of games at Games London, Michael French. “The realisation also started to kick in when the Games Developer Conference was put on hold as a physical thing and people lost a lot of ways to meet other people to pitch their game, get some mentoring or advice, and have a chat. That’s when we needed to do something to replace that.”

The annual festival is still going ahead, though in a smaller format. For consumers, they will still be able to tune in to the livestream of the BAFTA Games Awards and Now Play This, a celebration of indie games which usually takes place at Somerset House, will be going ahead online during the weekend April 3-5. The business events for games studios such as the LGF Hub and Games Finance Market will also take place online, via Deal Room Events, an online event management platform.

“People can attend through their browser and book calls. We have about 30 experts signed up there to help on PR, marketing, legal. We’re going to be two weeks into self-isolation for a lot of people so they might be asking, how do I get my head around remote working?” explains French.

In addition, the festival’s flagship Ensemble exhibition which showcases top creators in the UK games industry from black, minority and ethnic backgrounds (BAME), will also launch online later this week, along with a documentary about this year’s cohort.

Luckily, French says, many games studios are used to working in a distributed manner. Micro studios and indie developers often work from different homes or office spaces. “The concept that we’re bringing people together is still true, whether it’s through video calls or having everyone in the middle of Trafalgar Square.”

The main challenge really for the festival’s new format is everyone’s Wi-Fi connections. Broadband provider Virgin Media has said it will ensure it can handle the extra capacity to keep people online as more of the nation transitions to working from home, whilst mobile network operator O2 has said it is investing £2 million every day into the network and increased capacity in order to keep people connected.

It helps that gaming is a digital-based activity too. Already, Games London has seen reports that gaming sales are up and streaming traffic is increasing. This is what makes holding events like the Games Finance Market so important. “Studios in the UK have been working on things and companies want to invest. And they need to find those things,” explains French.

Now Play This, which explores the experimental side of gaming, is one of the events that will go ahead digitally (Now Play This )

Adam Steel, senior strategic foresight writer at consultancy The Future Laboratory thinks the LGF is the “ideal guinea pig” for other event organisers looking to transition to a virtual event.

“Covid-19 has made people step back and think about how society functions, how we work and live, and it’s the same for events,” he tells the Standard. “For many companies and events, the infrastructure needed for remote working or a remote event is already in place.

“Certainly for something like the London Games Festival, home to people who spend a significant amount of time in immersive digital ecosystems and engage and communicate with people online, it’s an ideal acid test for this shift towards online-only events.”

French’s advice for other companies looking to replicate an IRL event on the internet, is to think about the mission. “For us, it was always about connected games companies together, how we can support and protect business. So that remained core to what we are doing.”

“If anyone is going to innovate their way out of this, it’s going to be the games industry,” he adds.

The Evening Standard is the official media partner of the London Games Festival.