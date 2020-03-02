🔥London Games Festival 2020 is on a mission to prove gaming is good for you🔥

“Games are good for you,” declares London Games Festival as it unveils its programme for the 2020 festivities.

The annual gaming festival, delivered by Games London, an initiative from the capital’s screen industries agency Film London, in partnership with the association for UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie), is celebrating its fifth year as it prepares to welcome 100,000 attendees to over 40 events across the city.

Taking place from March 26 to April 6, gaming fans and professionals in the industry are invited to attend a myriad of celebrations from the free Trafalgar Square festival to the Games Finance Market, which connects studios with investors and publishers.

Speaking about this year’s festival, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The London Games Festival is a great showcase of our booming games industry and the significant investment and jobs it brings to our capital. Across 12 days, it brings together professionals, businesses and games fans from across the world to celebrate this thriving sector and provide opportunities for our creative talent.

“I’m delighted that this year’s event will be delivering a positive message to the industry, as we show the world that London is open to business and innovation.”

The theme of this year’s festival, Games Are Good For You, comes amidst regular attacks on gaming despite benefits such as reducing stress, improving coordination and decision-making skills, as helping people to make social connections through the rise of multiplayer games. However, the industry is regularly under attack for being addictive and encouraging gambling through features such as loot boxes, which is when gamers spend money on a “digital grab bag” without knowing what is inside.

As a result, LGF is keen to showcase the positive sides of the gaming industry, from the benefits of playing games to the money it generates for the UK economy – the festival alone has created 550 jobs since 2016 thanks in part to the connections made between investors, studios and publishers at events such as the Games Finance Market.

“Video games and interactive entertainment are a valuable part of the UK’s creative and digital industries. Games provide billions of people around the globe with entertainment, ways to connect with friends, and compelling stories, worlds, characters and themes,” said Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist. “For 12 days across the city, the London Games Festival will showcase the creative excellence, the talent, the scaling innovative businesses and the positive impact games have in people’s lives.”

Here are eight great events to have on your radar for London Games Festival 2020.

Must-see events at this year’s London Games Festival

Ensemble: March 26 – onwards

Tobacco Dock and then various locations

An acclaimed exhibition focused on BAME game professionals will be highlighted at different events across the festival.

EGX Rezzed: March 26 to March 28

Tobacco Dock

Europe’s biggest showcase of indie PC and console games.

Games Impact Summit: March 30

Somerset House

Dedicated to examining how games positively influence lives.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meeting 2019’s Ensemble gamers. The Mayor of London has backed LGF with funding of £1.2 million over three years (London Games Festival)

Hollywood XP: April 1

Strand Palace

A brand new event for 2020 examines the crossover and connections between video games and other screen industries.

Now Play This: April 3 -5

Somerset House

A key part of LGF since it started, showcasing creative installations and interactive experiences.

Trafalgar Square Games Festival: April 3 – 4

Trafalgar Square

LGF takes over the iconic Trafalgar Square for a free celebration of all things gaming.

The free Trafalgar Square games festival is a highlight in the LGF calendar (London Games Festival)

Cosplay Parade: April 4

Trafalgar Square

What’s a games festival without cosplay? This family event takes place during the Trafalgar Square games event.

Power UP: April 4 – 19

The Science Museum

The Science Museum’s retro games showcase starts during the final weekend of the games festival.

The Evening Standard is the official media partner of the London Games Festival.