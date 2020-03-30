🔥London foodies to follow on Instagram: The best inspiration during lockdown🔥

Going Out in London Discover

There are only so many times you can post a picture of beans on toast to the ‘gram.

With restaurants closed and supermarket trips becoming less a voyage of discovery, more a military operation, it’s harder than ever to get excited about dinner time.

What we all need is some lip-smacking, tastebud-tingling, drool-inducing inspiration. From recipes, tips and tutorials to sumptuous snaps of food deliveries, top notch produce and restaurant throwbacks, London’s foodie Instagrammers are still offering ample fodder to encourage you to spice up your lockdown life.

From Monday to Thursday every week, we’ll be bringing you a new favourite account to follow every day of the lockdown. From brilliant baking to quarantine-ready cocktails, check this page out every day to find your newest food guru.

@gourmet_guy – 19.5k followers

Who?

This particular Gourmet Guy is Tom Rogers, whose journey through the London food scene is as long standing as it is photogenic. As the nephew of legendary River Cafe chef and co-founder Ruth Rogers, the Instagram favourite has grown up at the heart of the capital’s restaurant scene. As well as building a career in the food world (working variously in the River Cafe itself, with top produce suppliers, and eventually in food PR), Rogers has also spent the last few years serving up stunning snaps of the plates and interiors in some of London’s top restaurants.

Why should you follow?

During the lockdown, Rogers will be posting about top quality restaurant deliveries, giveaways from his favourite food brands, recipes from London chefs and the occasional throwback photo to remind us what we’re all missing. Scroll back a little for some aesthetically arresting nostalgia: pre-lockdown trips include Circolo Popolare, the oyster bar at Bibendum and Daniel Humm’s Davies and Brook. Rogers has also recently co-founded his own restaurant PR agency, Crab Communications, working with the likes of Richard Corrigan and Michelin-starred Pied a Terre. Once things are back to normal, expect more insights into the London food world than ever before.

What do we love?

Rogers’s crisp aesthetic and atmospheric interior shots, coupled with inside knowledge on the coolest new hotspots.