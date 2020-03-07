🔥London fire: Dozens of firefighters bring blaze at Mayfair gift shop under control🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dozens of firefighters battled for more than four hours to bring a blaze at a central London gift shop under control.

Oxford Street was partially closed while the London Fire Brigade dealt with a fire at Mayfair souvenir shop Colour London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called on Friday evening to Gilbert Street, at the junction with Oxford Street, where plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the shop.

An LFB spokesman said its control room took more than a dozen calls about the incident.

Emergency services attend a large fire at a property on the corner of Oxford Street and Gilbert Street in central London (PA)

He added: “The ground floor of the five-storey building was alight.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as Oxford Street was closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus.

The busy road reopened at around 4.30am, Transport for London said.