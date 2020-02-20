🔥London festivals 2020: The best music events to go to this summer🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Missing festival season? Us too.

Still, next summer is shaping up to offer another incredible few months of music in the capital, with everything from world-class dance music to ear-splitting rock set to rattle the city’s airwaves.

Many of London’s biggest festivals have announced their return for 2020 — even if some others are still yet to confirm dates — meaning there’s already plenty to look forward to. In 2019, there were more than 25 major music festivals in London, and this year things might get bigger than ever.

Our guide rounds up all the festivals that will definitely be running next year, with details on dates, tickets and any acts revealed so far.

Re-Textured

What is it? A new festival for 2019, Re-Textured paired cutting-edge electronic music with excellent light shows, all taking place within brutalist and modernist buildings.

Who’s on the line-up? SOPHIE, Daniel Avery, Ben UFO, Atari Teenage Riot and more

Where is it? Various venues, London

When is it? April 2-5

Tickets: Each show ticketed separately, re-textured.com

Brixton Disco Festival

What is it? Pretty much what it says on the tin: a day-long celebration of disco spread around some of Brixton’s best venues.

Who’s on the line-up? Crazy P, Jocelyn Brown, John Morales and more

Where is it? Various venues, Brixton

When is it? May 2

Tickets: £22.50, brixtondiscofestival.com

We Are FSTVL

What is it? Despite the queue troubles from last year, the big-hitting dance event will come back to east London over the bank holiday weekend​.

Who’s on the line-up? Camelphat, Nina Kraviz, The Black Madonna, Carl Cox and more

Where is it? Damyns Hall Aerodrome, RM14

When is it? May 23-24

Tickets: From £102 for a two-day ticket, wearefstvl.com

Gala

(Jake Davis/Hungry Visuals)

What is it? The house and disco festival will extend across two days this year for the first time in its five year history.​

Who’s on the line-up? Jayda G, Horse Meat Disco, Bradley Zero, Gerd Janson and more.

Where is it? Peckham Rye Park, SE15

When is it? May 23-24

Tickets: from £80 for weekend tickets, thisisgala.co.uk

All Points East

What is it? The big-hitting multi-genre festival returns to east London, spread across two weekends.

Who’s on the line-up? Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Iggy Pop, Caribou, The Kooks and more

Where is it? Victoria Park, E3

When is it? May 22-24 and 29-31

Tickets: Each day ticketed separately, allpointseastfestival.com

Wide Awake

What is it? A brand new festival for 2020, this one comes armed with a left-field agenda for getting an eclectic range of artists on one line-up.

Who’s on the line-up? Metronomy, Black Midi, The Comet Is Coming, Goat Girl, Shame and more

Where is it? Brockwell Park, SE24

When is it? June 5

Tickets: from £29.50, wideawakelondon.co.uk

Junction 2

(ShotAway/Chris Cooper)

What is it? A techno-heavy two-dayer in west London with some of the best in the game.

Who’s on the line-up? Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Amelie Lens and more.

Where is it? Boston Manor Park, TW8

When is it? June 5-6

Tickets: from £39.50 for a day ticket, junction2.london

Mighty Hoopla

What is it? The LGBTQ+-friendly festival is always an absolute riot, and will bring the good vibes back to south London​.

Who’s on the line-up? Cheryl, Anastacia, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield and more

Where is it? Brockwell Park, SE24

When is it? June 6

Tickets: from £45, mightyhoopla.com

Cross the Tracks

What is it? One of London’s many new festivals from 2019, this jazz-soul-funk extravaganza​ returns.

Who’s on the line-up? Sister Sledge, Tinariwen, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Gilles Peterson and more

Where is it? Brockwell Park, SE24

When is it? June 7

Tickets: from £30, xthetracks.com

Lovebox

(Getty Images)

What is it? Expanding to three days in 2020, making up for the now-cancelled Citadel festival, Lovebox will pack its hardest punch yet.

Who’s on the line-up? Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Khalid, Charli XCX, JME and more

Where is it? Gunnersbury Park, W3

When is it? June 12-14

Tickets: from £149.50 for a weekend ticket, loveboxfestival.com

Hampton Court Palace Festival

What is it? A concert series set amid the grand backdrop of Hampton Court Palace.

Who’s on the line-up? Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Lionel Richie, George Benson, Lighthouse Family

Where is it? Hampton Court Palace, KT8

When is it? June 5-19

Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

BST Hyde Park

What is it? A juggernaut concert series boasting some huge names from the worlds of rock and pop.

Who’s on the line-up? Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Little Mix, Pearl Jam, Pixies and more

Where is it? Hyde Park, W2

When is it? Various dates, July

Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, bst-hydepark.com

Wireless

(Getty Images)

What is it? The north London favourite is back for another year, and you can bet on there being some huge pop names there.

Who’s one the line-up? A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, AJ Tracey and more

Where is it? Finsbury Park, N4

When is it? July 3-5

Tickets: from £190 for weekend tickets, wirelessfestival.co.uk

Field Day

What is it? The north London festival has tightened its focus this year, reducing to one day from two and promising a more electronic-heavy line-up.

Who’s on the line-up? Bicep, Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, Josey Rebelle and more

Where is it? The Drumsheds, N18

When is it? July 11

Tickets: £45, fielddayfestivals.com

Naked City

What is it? Arriving for the first time in 2019, this festival paired live jazz and soul with deep-grooving DJ sets to thrilling effect.

Who’s on the line-up? KOKOKO!, Joe Armon Jones, Nubya Garcia, Hunee and more

Where is it? Beckenham Place Park, London

When is it? July 25

Tickets: from £34.50, nakedcityfestival.com

51st State

What is it? A house music haven with artists from both today and yesteryear.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC.

Where is it? Trent Park, EN4

When is it? August 1

Tickets: from £32.50, 51ststatefestival.com

Waterworks

What is it? A new one-day electronic music festival from the people behind Percolate and Love International, set in the bucolic surroundings of Lee Valley.

Who’s on the line-up? Ben UFO, Eris Drew, Objekt, Shanti Celeste and more

Where is it? Lee Valley, E10

When is it? August 22

Tickets: from £36, residentadvisor.net

South West Four

(Luke Dyson)

What is it? It’s always a big one whenever this dance music festival takes charge of Clapham Common for its annual bank holiday weekender.

Who’s on the line-up? Major Lazer, Kano, Rudimental, The Streets and more

Where is it? Clapham Common, SW4

When is it? August 29-30

Tickets: TBC, southwestfour.com

Maiden Voyage

What is it? Launched last year by the people behind Camden venue The Jazz Cafe, this one-day festival delivered a sunny mix of soul, jazz and funk.

Who’s on the line-up? Ezra Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Theo Parrish, Tash LC and more

Where is it? Three Mills Island, E3

When is it? August 30

Tickets: from £25, maiden-voyage.co.uk

Field Maneuvers

What is it? Details on this “no-frills rave” are always pretty scant — the location is only revealed to ticket-holders a day or two before the festival — but we do know that it will bring a selection of DJs to an unknown party spot.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? September 4-6

Tickets: from £159 for a weekend camping ticket, fieldmaneuvers.com

Southport Weekender

(Josh Hiatt for Here and Now)

What is it? The London version of the popular parties that used to take over Southport Pontins throughout the 90s and 00s.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC​

Where is it? Crystal Palace Park, SE20

When is it? September 5

Tickets: Not yet on sale, southportweekenderfestival.com

Defected London FSTVL

What is it? The house label launched its first ever London festival in 2019 and returns for a second time this summer.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? September 12

Tickets: Not yet on sale, defected.com/london

The Ends

What is it? A brand new festival for 2019, it launched with the likes of Nas and Wizkid.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? TBC

Tickets: TBC, theendsfestival.co.uk

Yet to be confirmed for 2020:

Jam on Rye

Eastern Electrics

Art’s House

Hospitality in the Park

One Day at the Disco