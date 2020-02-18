🔥London Fashion Week AW20 trend report🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Powerpuffs, a ‘bold’ mid-length and why brown is the new navy. Karen Dacre and Emma McCarthy report from the capital’s front row.

1. Love triangles

Christopher Kane (Chris Moore @ Catwalking.com)

Nature’s strongest symbol is the centrepoint of every outfit in Christopher Kane’s AW20 collection, with the designer looking to the shape to explore the love triangle between man, woman and earth.

This manifested in everything from the PVC pockets on oversized duffle coats to patchwork trapeze gowns. Barely-there dresses of lace triangle bras and pleated silk skirts were among the show’s sexually charged inclusions. “It was saucy knickers,” said Kane. Certainly, he gave new meaning to the term shapewear. KD

2. Sleeves of significance

JW Anderson (Monica Feudi)

Few need convincing of the merits of a statement sleeve. Certainly, over the past few seasons we’ve gone big on flutes, frills and flounces.

Now for next winter we add tinsel-trimmed into the mix. At JW Anderson’s stand-out show, liquid silk dresses and windowpane check coats featured streams of metallic fibres on shoulders and sleeves. While Jonathan Anderson has always marched to the beat of his own drum, a wealth of bubble-shaped sleeves continued the tactile trend spreading across the catwalks — and soon, your wardrobe too. EM

3. The cricket sweater

Burberry (IMAXtree)

In a show inspired by his formative years spent studying in the UK, Burberry’s Italian chief creative officer offered up Oxbridge style as next season’s street-wear sensation.

Riccardo Tisci showcased oversized rugby shirts and quilted anoraks, as well as a box-fresh take on cricket whites. Indeed, the cricket sweater looks poised to become a luxury fashion failsafe. While this may not wash with Ben Stokes, Tisci wants you to wear yours with an iridescent shredded pencil skirt and his latest take on the white sneaker. Other sporting highlights from Burberry’s biannual fixture include a supersized pocket bag and, of course, the designer’s newest trench coat. KD

4. La vie en rose

Erdem (Erdem)

An Erdem show inspired by Cecil Beaton and the transformation of the ordinary into the extraordinary provided a fitting backdrop for the rose’s return to fashion favour.

England’s most ubiquitous flower is steeped in the romanticism one associates with Beaton’s heyday. Erdem used the emblem on oversized tattoo prints and neat tea dresses. Pair with a cardi for an understated and achingly chic look that any of Beaton’s Bright Young Things would be proud of. KD

5. Best of British

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (Carlo Scarpato / Gorunway)

Britannia rules — not just in our Parliament but on the catwalk, where traditional techniques and heritage fabrics reigned.

It was at Preen that patriotism appeared in its most future-proof form. In the hands of design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, Argyle knits were woven into Lurex jumpers and micro miniskirts were fused together with glitter ball sequins and taffeta flounces. What’s more, the knits were created sustainably in collaboration with British woollen mills, using recycled dead stock destined for landfill. The showcase proved there’s more to British style than just a pretty pattern. EM

6. A new sweet spot

Richard Quinn (Richard Quinn)

The memory of that Zara dress remains. But for a polka dot less ordinary, look no further than Richard Quinn.

In a collection which gave us Pearly Queens, supersized gowns and feathered headdresses, it might have been easy not to spot the polka dot options. But it was here that Quinn proposed his more accessible — though no less showstopping — options, and in doing so, crowned the puffball polka dot prom dress a wildcard winner for your next cocktail party. EM

7. Hell for leather

Roksanda (ISIDORE MONTAG)

Fashion’s infatuation for leather is going nowhere as the fabric — and its sustainable siblings — swaddles our winter wardrobes.

For Roksanda, who explored contrasts and unexpected colour, faux leather and its contrast to liquid silk was a pleasing addition. Elsewhere the textile was used more liberally, with quilted leather shirts and full-length trench coats emerging as autumn/winter essentials. If you’re considering adding a pair of leather trousers (vegan, naturally) to your remit this spring, expect to wear them for seasons to come. KD

8. Great heights

Victoria Beckham (Dan & Corina Lecca)

Fashion’s Queen Beckham raised hemlines this weekend with a knee-skimming edit of skirts, culottes and dresses.

Her motivation was to rewrite her own rule book — the mid-length that has been the brand’s usp disappeared entirely — but also to channel the spirit of Penelope Tree and Marisa Barendon. This was Beckham’s rebellion. Expect to find yourself drawn to natty tweed kilts and pinafores this autumn. Velvet culottes, cited by Mrs B as a collection high-point, are also poised for stardom. Wear them with tights. KD

9. Storm-proofing

Margaret Howell (Margaret Howell)

Rainwear is rarely in short supply at London Fashion Week.

But as Storm Dennis blew in for the weekend and refused to leave until every last editor was soaked through to their skivvies, the water-resistant options for next season held even more appeal than usual. When Margaret Howell staged her 50th anniversary show on Sunday, she offered practical solutions to the monsoon outside with stylish sowesters and stomping boots. Howell’s aesthetic is as fresh now as it was when she set out all those years ago — and undoubtedly, will remain relevant for many more. See this micro trench coat for more details. Wear yours with a leather belt next season. EM

10. Couture for the crowd

Halpern (Halpern)

The big dress is, quite literally, a Fashion Week floor-filler that takes up space and generates joy in equal measures.

And this season the runways were full of them. At Halpern, exquisitely cut silk gowns were the work of a designer determined to explode outmoded societal conventions by fusing ideas borrowed from subcultures with haute-couture techniques. Richard Quinn had a similar idea with a collection of what he called “working-class couture”. The non-red-carpet-frequenters among us should wear these supersized gowns with a punkish frame of mind. This week we learned that slouchy boots and fair isle cardis both make fine big-dress bedfellows. KD

11. The new coordinates

Emilia Wickstead (Yannis Vlamos)

The universal appeal of any jumpsuit lies with its practicality, and not its ability to challenge us.

This often means it lacks excitement. For those wishing to flex their fashion muscle where eveningwear is concerned, a co-ord is the answer. Preferably one crafted by made-to-measure atelier-turned-Fashion-Week-hot-ticket Emilia Wickstead, who served up modern twinsets with sculptural midriff-baring blouses and cocktail trousers cut from lace. They were the perfect pairing for a traffic-stopping entrance in her show at the Royal Academy. EM

12. Power tools

Roland Mouret (Roland Mouret)

For the most modern take on workwear, go back in history.

The “grim reality” of Thatcher Britain informed Roland Mouret’s brand of Eighties power dressing in a collection that was also his most sustainable to date, after an audit of his label’s practices. Accordingly, padded shoulders, pussy bows and pinstripes defined his offering, while a closer inspection of the latter revealed the hidden inscription “Your lies are not my dreams”, which was also scrawled across silk shawls. Consider it your cheat sheet for a post-Brexit boardroom. EM

13. Christening whites

Simone Rocha (SplashNews.com)

For Irish designer Simone Rocha, Catholicism and the procession of birth, life and loss has become comfortable territory.

Her skill lies in keeping the mood light. Accordingly even the most sombre pieces in her showcase came with a stunning lightness. A series of stark white cotton smock dresses, inspired by christening robes and presented alongside dazzling drop earrings, were loaded with joy. They’re the perfect addition for anyone seeking the purity of a summer’s day in the depths of winter. KD

14. Blue suede shoes

Rejina Pyo (ADAM DUKE)

Anyone wishing to toe the line next season — or indeed, right now — needs to concern themselves with just one key purchase: a pair of blue shoes.

Thanks to Bottega Veneta’s all-consuming power over our style subconscious, the blue shoe has prevailed as a street style star in its own right, on the front row and the catwalk. Victoria Beckham needs no convincing, sporting a pair of blue suede sky-high courts at her press preview and sending out a pair of over-the-knee petrol blue boots on her catwalk. Instagram favourite Rejina Pyo is also all over the look with a collection rich in Werther’s Original hues of butterscotch and caramel finished with a flash of turquoise. EM