🔥London Fashion Week 2020: the story behind Charlotte Knowles, the South London cool-girl brand Bella Hadid loves🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid graced the red carpet at the VMA’s last summer, they made headlines for their co-ordinating nude ensembles.

While Gigi opted for a nude Tom Ford corset and matching flares, Bella sported a more risqué offering from a little-known London label called Charlotte Knowles.

The two pieces Bella wore had been handmade in London and sold out within a matter of days.

“We had no idea she was going to wear it, so we woke up and had all of these Instagram followers and had no idea what was happening,” Alexandre Arsenault, co-founder of Charlotte Knowles, explains.

30-year-old Arsenault was doing his Masters at Central Saint Martins in 2017 when he first met the real Charlotte Knowles and started assisting her with her graduate collection.

Preparation for the AW20 show (Carly Scott)

What followed was an amalgamation of serendipity and chutzpah. Knowles’ graduate exhibition (which follows the Master’s fashion show) was attended by Natasha Booth, Project Manager at talent incubator, Fashion East. Tash was so struck by Knowles’ collection that she posted it to her Instagram story.

“Charlotte’s designs were heavily influenced by lingerie, the pieces were feminine and simultaneously technical. She presented something that felt original and new in an understated way,” reminisces Booth.

“Fashion East had been a dream of mine,” says Knowles. “So when my friend sent me Tash’s story, I jumped on it, messaged her and before we knew it we had a meeting with Lulu – the founder of Fashion East – and it went from there.”

While Knowles had been delighted to join the well-respected mentorship programme, after three seasons under Fashion East’s notoriously nurturing wing (its alumni includes Roksanda Ilincic, Simone Rocha and Marques’Almeida), both Knowles and Arsenault, who by this time had also become a couple, felt ready to fly the coop and go it alone.

The couple’s studio (Carly Scott)

That was September 2019, a matter of weeks after Hadid’s appearance at the VMA’s, and the brand’s inaugural London Fashion Week show received a rapturous applause from industry insiders.

Expectations then are high for the pair’s autumn/ winter 2020 London Fashion Week show, which they are in the midst of preparing for when we meet. The aesthetic is “future baroque western” and the admittedly “reactional” pair have drawn inspiration from “everything that’s happening in America and Brexit.”

Among the standouts of the collection are flowing skirts juxtaposed by tough leather pieces which, Arsenault admits, “feel quite warrior-esque” and are aimed at “empowering women.”

“Since the first collection we did with Fashion East, we have been interested in the digital age and how it’s changed people’s perspectives of female empowerment,” Arsenault clarifies. “People’s ideas of what’s appropriate to wear and how to wear it have changed – with Instagram, you’re now in control of how you show your body.”

The digital age has been a key player in the brand’s success in fashion circles. While the Charlotte Knowles website has only just launched, its Instagram account now boasts 49, 900 followers. Knowles is candid about the digital platform’s role in the brand’s success, admitting “it was pretty much Instagram that gave us our reputation.”

Arsenault expands, “It was through Instagram that we saw that Tash had posted about us, we maybe never would’ve had any communication with her had it not been for Instagram, and then after that, it’s become a direct line to our consumers and what they want.”

The brand’s debut feature in print was also born of the app. Olivia Singer, then-Fashion and Beauty Features Director of AnOther magazine, stumbled across Knowles’ Instagram page soon after she’d graduated. An interview with the couple swiftly followed, which resulted in a multi-page spread in the cult fashion bible.

A key element of the Arsenault and Knowles’ success is their honesty. As part of their sell to Selfridge’s, they had to include a sustainability pitch.

Knowles and Arsenault (Carly Scott)

French-Canadian Arsenault admits, “I said to them, we just can’t claim to be fully sustainable and we told them everything that we’ve done.”

Not that Charlotte Knowles doesn’t strive towards sustainability. The bodysuits and swimwear from its spring/ summer 2020 were made of regenerated nylon and they recycle all of their leftover material which, 27-year-old Knowles explains, “sounds not that important, but most brands don’t.”

When probed about their eco-credentials, Hampshire-born Knowles remains steadfast. “We don’t want to use it as a marketing tool, we’ve seen a lot of brands throwing the term “sustainability” around, but it’s a lot more complicated than just upcycling a pair of jeans, you know? For a small brand, we do the best that we can.”

A small brand indeed, the Charlotte Knowles workforce currently comprises just the two of them and a couple of interns but their five year plan is “to grow a team and a solid structure for the brand.”

Though loathed to use the term “couple goals” to describe the pair, it’s hard to find another way of aptly summarising the two, who, as well as working together, also live together in Southwark. What are the challenges that arise from designing, creating and living with your other half?

“Oh, there are a lot of pro’s and a couple of cons,” laughs Knowles. “We’re pretty much together 24/7, but you never feel scared of being really honest if you think something’s shit. I really can’t imagine doing this with anyone else.”

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures of the pair prepping for their autumn/ winter 2020 show.