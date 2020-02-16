🔥London Fashion Week 2020: the beauty backstage at Victoria Beckham was all about individuality and enhancing natural beauty🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The big beauty takeaway from backstage at Victoria Beckham’s autumn/winter show was individuality and “undetectable” make-up.

Speaking backstage before the show, renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath explained how Victoria “wanted the make-up to be very natural and individual to each girl.”

A sparse amount of foundation was used, a touch of concealer to cover any blemishes and a light finishing powder on the sides of the nose and the forehead. The aim was, McGrath detailed, “to make sure the make-up look undetectable.”

Among the arsenal of products used were McGrath’s cult Skin Fetish foundation and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Smoky Eye Bricks, which were all used in accordance to the models’ own colourings.

It was all about beautiful skin backstage (Naomi May)

To prep for the skin for make-up, legendary facialist Melanie Grant – who counts Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian as clients – gave each of the models a mini-facial using Victoria Beckham Beauty’s two skincare products.

Using the Victoria Beckham Beauty Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Moisturiser, Grant applied a small amount of the serum first and then several drops of the moisturiser. Her tip for the glowiest and best natural-looking skin was to ensure that you always massage products in to your face using upwards strokes.

Professor Augustinus Bader, the stem-cell scientist who VB Beauty’s skincare products are in collaboration with, added: “From a technology point of view, there’s nothing better for your skin than this serum and moisturiser combination.”

A model backstage at Victoria Beckham (Victoria Beckham )

For the models’ nails, technicians used one coat of Peacci polish in the shade Bonjour, which is a delicate, nude shade.

Speaking backstage, nail technician Marian Newman said: “For the nails, it was all about making them the best versions of themselves that they can be. It was about making them healthy, but not too shiny or statement.”

