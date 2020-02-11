🔥London Fashion Week 2020: Events for the public including runway shows, piercing parlours and complimentary portraits🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week returns this week to showcase some of the most talented and innovative fashion designers in the world, and ignite a city-wide celebration of the creative industries.

On September 14, international press, buyers and influencers will descend on the capital for the bi-annual four-day fashion frenzy known as London Fashion Week.

And whilst the shows themselves are mostly reserved for industry insiders, you don’t have to be a fashion editor to get a taste of the action.

Over the course of the next week London is set to sizzle with a host of fabulous fashion events, and many of them are open to the public. Hell, most of them are free!

So don your sassiest get-up and get out there – fashion never sleeps, people.

Here are all the ways to get involved:

Sit on the FROW at London Fashion Week

De La Vali is showing at London Fashion Week for the first time (De La Vali)

Want to rub shoulders with the fashion elite? You can now officially sit on the FROW at London Fashion Week. The British Fashion Council has announced that two of London’s finest homegrown brands, Temperley and De La Vali, will stage public shows during LFW, where they will showcase their autumn/winter 2020 collections during four different timeslots throughout the day.

Alice Temperley MBE founded her eponymous label, Temperley London, in 2000, a year after graduating from the Royal College of Art. Temperley London is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge and has been worn in recent weeks by Greta Gerwig and Alexis Bledel. De La Vali meanwhile is an Ibizan-born brand that’s become a go-to for Instagram’s cool girls. Its pieces are flamboyant, fun and feminine.

Both standard and VIP tickets can be bought here.

Complimentary fashion illustrations

Winnie Harlow, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung by Jessica Bird (Jessica Bird)

Your likeness, but make it fashion.

From Friday 13 through until Tuesday 17 September 2019, from 6pm until 8pm, renowned fashion illustrator Jessica Bird will once again set up shop in the Lobby Bar of the London Edition, where she will create individual 15-minute fashion portraits of the hotel’s guests and the public alike.

Bird, whose previously captured brightly coloured chalk and charcoal live drawings backstage and from the runway for the likes of Matches Fashion, Maje and The Rake, will work on a first come first served basis, inviting guests to take away with their one-of-a-kind portrait free of charge. The only thing to worry about is picking the perfect LFW outfit to be immortalised in pastel.

editionhotels.com

Get a matching piercing with your best friend

(Lark & Berry)

To coincide with both LFW and Galentine’s Day (February 13), sustainable jewellery brand, Lark & Berry, is launching a pop-up piercing parlour in the Marconi Lounge at the ME hotel.

Lark & Berry exclusively uses lab-grown stones, meaning the process to create the gems produces less waste and water and has a lower impact on the environment.

The pop-up launches on February 13 with an exclusive Galentine’s Day 2 for 1 special where, for one day only, if you book with a friend, you’ll receive matching half-price earrings.

The Lark & Berry pop-up will offer a free piercing for every jewel purchased during its stint and will run until Tuesday 18 February, with daily hours from 12pm to 8pm.

melia.com

The May Fair Hotel’s ‘fashun’ menu and mesmerising window

(The Mayfair Hotel )

It’s not fashion week if it’s not totally OTT and ‘extra.’ That’s what the team at The May Fair Hotel, which is incidentally, the official London Fashion Week hotel, is well aware of. Each season during fashion week, the hotel has a different fashion designer curate a beautiful window display as well as introducing a new selection of cocktails.

This season, to celebrate the hotel’s twelfth year as The Official Hotel of London Fashion Week, the hotel has called upon its resident designer, Osman Yousefzada, the man known for his strong and bold sculptural designs, to design a window around the concept of sustainability.

Yousefzada has also designed a series of ‘OSMAN recommended’ dishes available at the hotel’s in-house Italian and Spanish restaurant, May Fair Kitchen.

We’ll have the chilli panko tiger prawns with jalapeño emulsion, thank you very much.

Read more about the window installation and limited-edition menu here.

Try before you rent…

The My Wardrobe HQ x Liberty London pop-up (My Wardrobe HQ)

The rental fashion market is booming and so to coincide with LFW, rental fashion companies are launching pop-ups across the capital, meaning you can try on the rental pieces IRL.

My Wardrobe HQ is one of a handful of brands monopolising the fashion rental marketplace. In December the company hosted 80 influencers and editors alike at the British Fashion Awards, highlighting the gems one can find through renting their clothes. Its pop-up at Liberty London launches today.

Fellow rental company Hurr Collective has also launched its first pop-up at Selfridges, meaning you can choose from the curated range of 200 pieces from cool-girl brands, RIXO, Ganni, Mara Hoffman and Gucci.

The My Wardrobe HQ x London pop-up opens on February 11 and runs until March 31. Find out more about it here.

The Hurr Collective pop-up is open now at Selfridges and will last for six months. It will be situated in the Contemporary Studio on the third floor.