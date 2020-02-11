🔥London failed by madness of early terrorist release, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland warns🔥

The law on early terrorist release is “madness” that “is failing London”, the Justice Secretary warned today as emergency legislation to stop extremist convicts being freed automatically was unveiled in Parliament.

Robert Buckland said that he had suffered “shock” and then “deep frustration” in the wake of the double stabbing by released terror convict Sudesh Amman in Streatham this month.

He said the attack had only been halted by “brave police officers” who shot 20-year-old Amman dead before he could kill or injure more victims.

Mr Buckland added that the incident — which followed the double killing at Fishmongers’ Hall in November by another freed terror convict, Usman Khan — showed the legislation that he was unveiling today was needed.

The new legislation, which ministers hope will clear its Commons stages this week and become law before the end of the month, will require terrorist offenders to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence and permit their release only if approved by the Parole Board.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland (Getty Images)

It will apply retrospectively to existing prisoners, as well as those sentenced in future, and is expected to stop about 50 terrorist convicts being freed automatically this year after serving only half their jail term.

In a message to Londoners released to the Standard today, Mr Buckland said: “Like many Londoners I was shocked by the terrible news from Streatham.

“It soon emerged that the attacker was a convicted terror offender who under the current law was released automatically after serving only half his sentence — and the shock I felt soon turned to a deep, sadly familiar, frustration.

“Despite clear concerns, there were no powers to prevent this individual from being released. The law is failing. It’s failing London and it’s failing the country.”

Mr Buckland said today’s emergency legislation would “put an end to this madness”.

He added: “This is an extraordinary response, but we face an extraordinary threat. I want a united Parliament to send a message to terrorists loud and clear — we’ll put you behind bars for as long as possible.”