🔥London Eye pod transformed into tiny pub to mark attraction's 20th birthday🔥

London Eye pods are to be transformed into different “immersive” experiences to celebrate 20 years of the attraction.

On March 9 — two decades after the observation wheel on the South Bank first opened to the public — 20 pods will be transformed.

One will be turned into a quintessential British pub called The King Vic for guests to enjoy as they drink in views of the capital.

Other pods include a theatre themed experience where guests will be serenaded with performances from West End musicals and an “Air to the throne” Royal-themed pod where visitors can pose for a photo alongside a waxwork of the Queen from Madame Tussauds.

Elsewhere, there will be early morning yoga sessions, sunset cocktail bars, drag performances, live music and more.

Tickets are on sale now and currently priced at £10, with all proceeds going to children’s charity Merlin’s Magic Wand.

