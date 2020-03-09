🔥London Euston blighted with cancellations and delays due to overhead cable repairs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Passengers travelling in and out of London Euston faced issues this morning as services were cut due to repair works on overhead power cables.

Engineers began working on the wires at around 9pm last night, after 1,000m of cables were brought down on Saturday.

Teams worked through the night but issues have continued into this morning.

National Rail warned of “major disruption” between Euston and Watford Junction until the end of the day.

Network Rail warned passengers to check before they travel today.

James Dean, director for Network Rail’s West Coast Mainline South route, said: “We are sorry to passengers who have either already been affected by this dewirement, or whose journeys might be impacted on Monday.

“Our engineers will be working tirelessly from 9pm this evening to repair the wires, but because of the sheer amount of damage there is, unfortunately they won’t be able to complete the job in one night.

“This means some disruption will continue into Monday. Passengers should continue to check their journeys with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries.”

There were also issues overnight.

This page is being updated.