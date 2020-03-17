🔥London development with electric car charging points for each home🔥

This Fulham development has a dedicated electric car charging point.

An electric car charging point is becoming a must-have in a new home.

With the Government’s ban on new petrol and diesel cars brought forward to 2035, many more Londoners will be switching to electric.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has approved the installation of 1,500 charging points in residential areas. But this is still woefully low.

Currently there are fewer than 20,000 in the the capital, yet an estimated 25 million will be needed across the UK.

From £595,000: the gated development is the first one to have a dedicated charging point for electric cars

Research shows eco-minded home buyers want the convenience of a personal car charging point in their own garage or underground parking space, or on their own front drive, rather than a communal point.

Meyer Homes is ahead of the game. At its Bishops Gate project in Fulham, all 44 flats and 10 townhouses come with a dedicated charging point, a first for London, says Savills.

The homes are in a gated mews with secure parking. One of two gatehouses at the entrance is a concierge reception. One-bedroom homes start at £595,000 with Help to Buy on selected flats. Call 020 7751 3444.

Sales director Antony Crovella says: “It’s important to future-proof homes because in the zero-carbon era vehicles could well become mini power stations in their own right, integrating with the house to help power properties and put clean energy back into the grid.”

The Government’s Road to Zero strategy envisages changing building regulations to ensure all new homes with parking spaces have a dedicated charging point.