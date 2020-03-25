🔥London construction sites halt work to ease Tube pressure during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Major construction sites across London halted work today to ease pressure on the transport network but Tube carriages remained dangerously overcrowded on some lines this morning.

Sadiq Khan said the London Underground was 30 per cent less busy in the early rush hour compared with yesterday, but medical staff took to social media to complain of being hemmed into carriages packed with non-essential workers.

The layoffs of thousands of building workers promised to help make space on Tubes, buses and trains — but the risk to the economy piled pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to come up with a rescue plan for self-employed people, millions of whom depend on the building trade.

Massive technical complications in finding a formula to ensure billions of pounds goes only to people affected by the crisis was holding up the scheme despite round-the-clock work at the Treasury.

In new measures to ease the crush, 500 British Transport Police were deployed across London to challenge travellers whether their journey was necessary and to marshal queues into obeying social distancing rules.

A carriage on the Central Line packed with commuters (PA)

Battersea Power Station, one of the capital’s biggest building sites, announced a 48-hour shutdown while it considers whether it can continue by incorporating social distancing from Friday.

But the project’s backers faced a storm on social media, with some medics lashing out at seeing workers still on the site.

Construction workers on a residential building in Canary Wharf (PA)

Daniel Tweedie, a children’s ENT surgeon, tweeted sarcastically: “Great to see your site at Battersea Power station is running at pace in the middle of the covid pandemic.

“I was able to marvel at it on my way to and from work at St Thomas’ Hospital today.”

Video emerged of workers in the staff canteen sitting next to each other, apparently ignoring the two-metre distancing rule.

Other London firms said they were closing for the good of the capital and its transport system.

Galliard Homes said it was closing all sites with immediate effect, apart from safety work. Executive chairman Stephen Conway said it would protect staff and take 2,500 off public transport.

“Our business was born in London and we are committed to the capital, but during these unprecedented times the safety of our construction staff, families and our London communities is paramount”, he added.

Construction workers on a site in Barking (PA)

House builder Persimmon followed Barratt and Taylor Wimpey by announcing site shutdowns. Work was also paused temporarily by some firms at major sites including Euston’s redevelopment, HS2 construction, and Lendlease’s Google HQ site in King’s Cross.

In an announcement to the City this morning, Persimmon said: “Construction sites are commencing an orderly shutdown with only essential work taking place which will be focused on making partly-built homes safe and secure and where failure to complete the build could put customers in a vulnerable position.”

A political storm was growing over whether construction should simply be banned by the Government.

Mayor Mr Khan said: “I repeat my call on the Government to ban non-safety construction work during this period… we also urgently need more financial support for the self-employed, freelancers and those in insecure work.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (PA)

But the Government said City Hall should put on extra transport services to give passengers more space.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he saw “no good reason” for not doing so, a call also made by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

The Mayor hit back that the number of transport staff calling in sick or self-isolating had gone up from 20 per cent to a third overnight — and he may have no choice but to cut services further.

The row was little comfort for NHS staff trying to avoid infection. Barry Trimble, who said his work involves ensuring cancer patients receive chemotherapy, tweeted: “The Tube is packed, with social distancing impossible. We need more people to stay at home and more trains running in morning and evening peak.”

A passenger on the Tube (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Khan said Tube passenger levels were now down 88 per cent compared with the same day last year, the biggest drop of any world city that has kept an underground service running.

“I’d like to thank all Londoners who have followed the rules today and stayed at home”, he said. “However, we still need more Londoners to do the right thing and stay at home.”

Tube services ran at roughly the same level overall today, but services were boosted for the early peak.

Police were patrolling Tube stations today quizzing travellers on whether their journeys were absolutely necessary. At Stratford station at least six officers were on patrol and talking to commuters.