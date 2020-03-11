🔥London concerts, gigs and live music 2020: The best shows and tours still to come this year🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

2020 has already been a superb year for live music in the capital. Everyone from Madonna and Eric Clapton to The 1975 and Carly Rae Jepsen has played in London so far, and there’s plenty more to look forward to.

Over the next few months, our city’s venues — from its premier arenas to its east London basements — will host thousands of gigs, proving London as one of the finest musical hubs in the world.

Here, we’ve picked out some of the shows that need to be on your radar, whether they feature stadium-sized pop stars or left-field heroes.

All of the gigs are on sale now, so don’t hang around.

Bryan Ferry — March 11, 13

In 2020, Roxy Music man Bryan Ferry will release a live album of recordings at the Royal Albert Hall from all the way back in 1974. He celebrates the release by doing it all over again here.

Royal Albert Hall, SW7, buy tickets here

Lewis Capaldi — March 12, 13

The Scot has smashed charts on both sides of the Atlantic with his winning brand of sad pop songs, and isn’t letting up. He plays in Wembley across two nights.

The SSE Arena, Wembley, HA9, buy tickets here

Chick Corea Trilogy — March 16

Three jazz supremos — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — come together to play through a dazzling set of classics.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

Blossoms — March 17, 18, 19

Keeping the indie flag flying high, Blossoms come to north London for a three-night residency in support of their latest album, Foolish Loving Spaces.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

Jon Hopkins — March 18

The mind-bending electronic producer brings his Polarity show to Royal Albert Hall, playing grand piano and accompanied by a number of live musicians.

Royal Albert Hall, SW7, buy tickets here

Jade Bird — March 19

Rising artist Jade Bird had to cancel her original date for this gig back in November due to illness, so you can be sure she’ll put on quite the show to make up for it here.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, buy tickets here

Princess Nokia — March 20

The fierce New York-born rapper will release her new album Curveball sometime in 2020, with this show bound to include some of that fresh material.

EartH, N16, buy tickets here

Van Morrison — March 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26

Madonna isn’t the only titan to play a residency at the Palladium in 2020 — Van Morrison will do likewise, with six dates.

London Palladium, W1F, buy tickets here

The Jesus and Mary Chain — March 22

The Scottish band will play their superb second album, Darklands, in full at the Roundhouse.

Roundhouse, NW1, buy tickets here

Lubomyr ​Melnyk — March 22, 23

The Ukranian pianist plays with incredible cascading style, resulting in a waterfall of sound that is as arresting as it is distinctive.

Cafe Oto, E8, buy tickets here

King Krule — March 24, 25

Archy Marshall’s latest album Man Alive! was spiky and anxious, and will make for an intense live show as he plays two dates in south London.

O2 Academy Brixton, buy tickets here

Greentea Peng — March 26

One to watch for 2020, the Bermondsey artist is a leading light of a new crop of London artists doing fresh, invigorating things with R&B. This is her biggest UK headline show to date.

The Jazz Cafe, buy tickets here

Sam Fender — March 26, 27

The guitarist from North Shields is going from strength to strength, now with a number one debut under his belt and a two massive Ally Pally dates in the calendar.

Alexandra Palace, N22, buy tickets here

Bicep — March 27, 28

Surely one of the biggest electronic acts in the country right now, Bicep follow on from their triumphant Printworks shows with these two dates in the capital.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Richard Dawson — March 28

The black-humoured songwriter — whose album 2020 we named the best of the year — invites a number of friends to perform across two stages, with a full band performance to finish.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

The Who — March 28

Back at the Royal Albert Hall and joined by a full orchestra, legendary rockers The Who play as part of their long-running Teenage Cancer Trust gig series.

Royal Albert Hall, buy tickets here

Gal Costa — March 30

An icon of Brazilian music across the last half-century, Gal Costa plays through a set of Tropicalia classics and frevos.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

Avril Lavigne — April 1, 5, 6

The pop-rock star is touring for the first time in five years, and will take in three nights at O2 Academy Brixton.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Kojey Radical — April 2

The Hoxton rapper’s expansive style pushed new boundaries on his last album Cashmere Tears. He comes to the Roundhouse following a sold-out UK tour.

Roundhouse, NW1, buy tickets here

M Huncho — April 2

The masked MC is one of the UK’s most elusive musical figures, but one thing’s for certain — he’s got the songs to bring an explosive show to south London.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Skengdo x AM — April 8

The drill linchpins have shrugged off censorship and continue to grow as some of London’s best young musicians. This is the rearranged show that was meant to take place back in October.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

The Who — April 8

Daltrey and Townshend are back with their first new Who album in 13 years, and will tear through a greatest hits set here.

The SSE Arena, Wembley, HA9, buy tickets here

Bauhaus — April 8

The goth-rock gurus are back together again after a few years apart, and will conjure of some of their dark magic at Ally Pally.

Alexandra Palace, N22, buy tickets here

Thundercat — April 9

No-one plays bass quite like Thundercat — intricate, at breakneck speed, but with undeniable soul.

Roundhouse, NW1, buy tickets here

Snoop Dogg — April 15

Snoop Doggy Dogg has assembled quite the line-up for this arena gig — he’ll be supported by Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Versatile, Obie Trice and D12.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Pussycat Dolls — April 17, 19

Noughties favourites Pussycat Dolls are performing together for the first time in more than a decade, and will celebrate the reunion with these two massive shows.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Harry Styles — April 22, 23

The former One Direction man has firmly established himself as a solo artist now, although you might still hear a few of the group’s biggest hits at these two O2 shows.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Bon Iver — April 26

Bon Iver headlines in Wembley at this gig, which will also feature a performance from Big 37d03d, a project spearheaded by the National’s Aaron Dessner.

The SSE Arena, Wembley, HA9, buy tickets here

Celeste — April 29

Expect big things from this vocalist, named among the artists included on the BBC Sound of 2020 list. Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey and Lewis Capaldi have all been nominated in recent years.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, W12, buy tickets here

Mahalia — May 1

Mahalia is one of those artists who was big even before she released a debut album — but now she has, and has got even bigger, with her largest ever headline show.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — May 14, 15

Nick Cave’s latest release, Ghosteen, was a sparkling success. It will take on a new life at what looks set to be an intense couple of nights at the O2.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Brockhampton — May 19, 20

The rap crew are among the biggest things in American rap right now, and will prove their credentials this side of the pond with a headline tour.

O2 Academy Brixton, SW9, buy tickets here

Aldous Harding — May 20

The idiosyncratic artist performs a career-spanning set alongside a full band at the Barbican.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets now

Amadou and Mariam with Blind Boys of Alabama — May 23

Malian husband-and-wife duo Amadou and Mariam lead a double bill which also features the joyous gospel sounds of Blind Boys of Alabama, who have been performing with an ever-changing line-up since the 1940s.

Southbank Centre, SE1, buy tickets here

Swans — May 25

It’s always a punishingly brilliant show whenever Michael Gira rolls into town. Now, backed by a fresh line-up of musicians, he arrives with his particularly heavy rock in east London.

EartH, N16, buy tickets here

Dua Lipa — May 26, 27

Set to cement her status as one of the UK’s biggest pop stars with her new album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa plays two nights in Greenwich.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Pet Shop Boys — May 28

The duo have assembled a crowd-pleasing setlist of greatest hits from across their career for this gig.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Sun Kil Moon — May 28, 30

Mark Kozelek’s increasingly stream-of-consciousness songs will find a new context in the beautiful surroundings of Union Chapel.

Union Chapel, N1, buy tickets here

Guns N’ Roses — May 29, 30

The heavyweight rockers will become the first ever band to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with these two concerts.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, N17, buy tickets here

Camila Cabello — June 11

The chart-topper tours in support of her huge new album, Romance.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Acid Mothers Temple — June 21, 22

The veteran rockers bring their psychedelic sounds to Cafe Oto for a two night residency.

Cafe Oto, E8, buy tickets here

Thom Yorke — June 23, 24

Across two nights, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke brings his solo project, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, to Hammersmith.

Eventim Apollo, W6, buy tickets here

Julia Holter — June 27

Taking a break from her lush solo work, Julia Holter presents her stunning original score to the 1928 silent film, The Passion of Joan of Arc.

Barbican, EC2Y, buy tickets here

TLC — June 29

Still with a distinct aversion to scrubs, TLC will treat fans to a night of throwback hits here.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, W12, buy tickets here

The Isley Brothers — July 1

The legendary group have been in the game for 60 years, and will celebrate the milestone with their first UK shows in more than a decade.

Eventim Apollo, W6, buy tickets here

Little Mix — July 4

After a string of humongous London shows in 2019, Little Mix are back for more as headliners at the British Summer Time concert series.

Hyde Park, W2, buy tickets here

Diana Ross — July 8, 9, 18

Riding a wave after her performance in the Legends slot at Glastonbury, Diana Ross brings her powerhouse vocals to the O2.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Pearl Jam — July 10

Another of the BST headliners, Pearl Jam top the bill with more than able support from Pixies.

Hyde Park, W2, buy tickets here

Taylor Swift — July 10

If you didn’t manage to get tickets to see Taylor Swift at Glastonbury, this Hyde Park show is your best second bet.

Hyde Park, W2, buy tickets here

Billie Eilish — July 26, 27, 29, 30

It speaks volumes about just how massive 18-year-old Billie Eilish is that she can set out four shows at the 20,000-capacity O2.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Stormzy — September 2, 3, 4

2019 was a big year for Stormzy — headlining Glasto, releasing a second album — and 2020 looks set to be even bigger with a world tour including three London dates.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Celine Dion — September 17, 18

A global superstar for decades now, Celine Dion returns to the capital.

The O2, SE10, buy tickets here

Einstürzende Neubauten — September 30

The German experimentalists are still boggling minds 40 years after their emergence. See them break new ground in north London.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, NW1, buy tickets here

Elton John — November 2, 4, 6, 7 and December 2, 9, 14, 16, 17

If this really is the last time Elton John ever plays goodbye, he’s making sure he pays a proper farewell — nine shows at the O2, no less.

The O2, SE10 buy tickets here

Michael Kiwanuka — November 27

His latest release, Kiwanuka, was a career-best — and this show is his biggest headliner to date.

Alexandra Palace, N22, buy tickets here