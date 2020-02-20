🔥London commuter Charlotte Ewbery goes viral with amazing cover of Lady Gaga's Shallow in 'finish the lyrics' challenge🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A London commuter has wowed the internet after delivering an incredible cover of Lady Gaga’s hit song Shallow during a spontaenous singing challenge.

Charlotte Awbery was approached on the London Underground by Kevin Freshwater during a game in which he strangers to finish off the lyrics to different songs.

In the game, Mr Freshwater goes up to unsuspecting members of the public and asks them to sing the next line to a chosen song.

Approaching Ms Awbery, Mr Freshwater holds up a microphone to her face and asks her to sing the next section of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s duet Shallow from the film A Star is Born.

At first, she sings part of the verse quietly. But, encouraged by Mr Freshwater, she then belts out the chorus, with the lyrics: “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in, I’ll never meet the ground. Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us, we’re far from the shallow now.”

Scroll to 2.14 to watch Charlotte Awbery

Mr Freshwater, who has 1.5million Facebook followers, can be heard saying “wow you are brilliant” before asking if she is a singer.

She then smiles and walks off, admitting she is a singer.

The video has since been viewed 11.7m times on Facebook, with people praising Mr Awbery’s vocal talent.

When he posted the video, Mr Freshwater shared a link to Ms Awbery’s Instagram, in which she describes herself as a singer/songwriter.

He added: “I never expected to bump into such talented people while filming Finish The Lyric in London!”

Charlotte Awbery wows after belting out the song from A Star is Born (Kevin Freshwater/ Facebook)

One social media user said: “The lady at the end gave me goosebumps. Amazing voice”

Another added: “She was amazing. My dog even stopped what he was doing to watch, and he’s not big on videos lol.”

Ms Awbery was just one of many people asked to complete the lyrics for the social media challenge.

While some of the participants do not seem overly keen to take part and make awkward noises, others are quick to embrace the request.

One is asked to sing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody while another man gets into the spirit of things by adding some moves to his rendition of Hit Me Baby One More Time by Britney Spears.