🔥London comes together in virus crisis: army of volunteers walk dogs and shop🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dog-walking, delivering food and befriending the elderly by phone are just some of the ways that community-spirited Londoners are helping out as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Among the capital’s volunteers are The People’s Army in Islington. Launched by Oliver-John Swords-Shannon, who works in marketing at a city asset management firm, the group has already grown to more than 100 people. They are providing support including picking up food for the elderly and those self-isolating, returning library books, taking dogs for a walk and even helping pay bills.

Mr Swords-Shannon, 29, told the Standard: “Coming into contact with people of so many different ages and backgrounds, you realise just how much people are being affected in so many diverse ways by this crisis.

“It is great to see people from all walks of life coming together.” Meanwhile, Josh St John James, 17, has set up his own volunteer network covering the south-west London area, organising young people to offer “civilian, voluntary rapid-response and relief in the face of Covid-19 pandemic”.

The police cadet, from Kingston, launched Volunteer Taskforce UK across social media. He is working with others to deliver supplies to people self-isolating and has also set up a food donation scheme.

“Self-isolation may mean more vulnerable people may struggle to get their hands on the basic provisions,” he said. “We aim to reach out to these people.”

Charity Age UK’s telephone befriending service has been so overwhelmed with offers of help that it has been forced to close applications while it catches up with processing new volunteers to match with elderly people.

Its largest branch in London, in Camden, has seen an extra 100 people signing up in the past 24 hours, said CEO Nikki Morris.

Deserted London during Coronavirus – In pictures

This week, the charity launched a delivery service of emergency food packages and is set to unveil an online book club and live streaming of music recitals via Facebook and YouTube.

“It is really heartening to see so many younger people in particular wanting to help those at higher risk,” Ms Morris told the Standard.

Made in Hackney cookery school has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £30,000 for a free food delivery service to vulnerable people in isolation.

The charity launched the crowdfunder yesterday and within hours had received more than £17,000.

Co-founder Sarah Bentley said: “Due to the Covid-19 situation, the elderly, isolated and people with compromised immune systems are worried about going to the shops to buy food.

“This is an emergency. There is a very real risk of our most vulnerable community members going hungry and becoming extremely isolated.

“If we can’t teach cookery classes (because of the virus) then we need to get nourishing food delivered to the people who need it most another way. We have a kitchen, a team of chefs ready to get stuck in and an amazing community network to help us identify those who need this service most.

“The food will be prepared in our kitchen in small teams. Our friendly, non-contact couriers will deliver by bicycle direct to people’s doorsteps, ask how they’re coping and if they need any other support.

“If needed we will then refer to other service providers or local people for intervention. The more money we raise, the more meals we can make.”

crowdfunder.co.uk/made-in-hackney-4