🔥London City Airport suspends all flights amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

London City Airport has suspended all commercial and private flights from Wednesday night amid the UK coronavirus lockdown.

Flights will be suspended until the end of April.

The airport said in a statement: “Following the Government’s latest instructions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all commercial and private flights from the airport.

“At this point in this fast moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and well-being of our staff, passengers and everyone associated with the airport.”

